Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial scheduled to begin today

Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. today in the trial against Robert Bowers, the man accused of shooting and killing 11 worshippers at a Squirrel Hill synagogue in October 2018.

The trial is expected to last several weeks.

Bowers could receive the death penalty if convicted.

