Pittsburgh teen set to stand trial for Moxham homicide

May 18—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Pittsburgh teenager suspected of shooting a man to death on Jan. 23 in Johnstown's Moxham section is set to stand trial in Cambria County court on charges including criminal homicide, authorities said.

Michael Cogdell, 18, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.

City police detectives have charged Cogdell with criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated assault related to the shooting death of Marvin Price, 41, of Johnstown.

Assistant District Attorneys Eric Hochfeld and Tonilyn Chippie Kargo had expected to have a preliminary hearing.

"We had six witnesses ready to testify," Hochfeld said, including Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees, a forensic pathologist, police detectives and an alleged eyewitness.

Cogdell is represented by public defenders John Messina and Colt McKelvey.

"The charges are difficult," McKelvey said. "We're exploring every possible avenue so we can resolve this issue for this young man."

Detectives allege that Cogdell shot Price numerous times as Price sat in his vehicle in the 600 block of Park Avenue. An autopsy performed at ForensicDx in Windber showed that Price died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Surveillance video from Jan. 23 allegedly shows Cogdell walking on Park Avenue when a vehicle driven by Price slows down as it passes Cogdell, then makes a U-turn and parks. Police allege that Cogdell is seen in the footage approaching the vehicle, leaning into the front seat and then sprinting away.

Detectives said they recovered Cogdell's cellphone after it was taken from the scene by Price's wife, Lexus Capri Simms, 26.

Surveillance video also allegedly shows Cogdell throwing his coat into a pile of brush. Police later recovered the coat and found a firearm in the pocket, detectives allege.

Cogdell was extradited from Las Vegas, where he was taken into custody March 4 by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force who found him at a residence there. He waived his right to oppose extradition.

Hochfeld did not give any information on any alleged motive for the killing.

Cogdell is expected to stand trial for the homicide early next year, Hochfeld said.