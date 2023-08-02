Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue shooter Robert Bowers sentenced to death

Robert Bowers, the gunman who killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa. nearly five years ago, will face the death penalty, a federal jury determined on Wednesday.

Bowers, who is behind the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, was convicted last June on 63 criminal counts — including hate crimes resulting in death — heard his fate around noon.

After deliberating for two days, the same jurors who found Bowers had been motivated by his hatred of Jewish people to kill 11 people in 2018 unanimously agreed that he should receive a death sentence,

Prosecutors said the 50-year-old truck driver from Baldwin, Pa. was clearly motivated by religious hatred when he walked into the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018 and began shooting.

Bowers killed 11 members of three different congregations. His victims, ranging in age from 54 to 97, had gathered at the Pittsburgh synagogue for worship. He also wounded seven others, including five police officers.

“He turned an ordinary Jewish Sabbath into the worst antisemitic mass shooting in U.S. history, and he is proud of it,” U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan said during closing arguments.

“This is a case that calls for the most severe punishment under the law — the death penalty,” he added.

Bowers’ defense attorneys said his actions came from his delusional belief that Jewish people wanted to exterminate white people.

Citing Bowers’ difficult childhood and mental health problems, the defense urged jurors to sentence Bowers to life in prison.

While acknowledging the horror of the crimes Bowers had committed, lead defense attorney Judy Clarke asked the jury to spare her client’s life.

“What has happened cannot be undone. We can’t rewind the clock and make it that this senseless crime never happened. All we can do is make the right decision going forward. We are asking you to make the right decision, and that is life,” Clarke said during closing arguments.

She also reminded jurors of Bowers’ long history of stays in psychiatric institutions.

During the penalty phase of Bowers’ trial, a defense expert testified that Bowers had a “very serious mental health history” and a “markedly abnormal” brain.

Dr. Siddhartha Nadkarni, a neurologist who examined Bowers in 2021, told jurors he diagnosed Bowers with schizophrenia, a mental disease that can lead to delusions, hallucinations, and trouble with thinking, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

But prosecutors pushed back against the defense’s schizophrenia claims. They maintained that the massacre happened because Bowers was driven by hate, and because he had chosen to believe white supremacist rhetoric.

“Do not be numb to it. Remember what it means,” Olshan told jurors. “This defendant targeted people solely because of the faith that they chose.”

With News Wire Services