Pittsburgh volunteers, communities pay it forward on ‘Giving Tuesday’

November 28, 2023, is Giving Tuesday, an opportunity to give to your favorite charity to help our community. But with donations down nationally about 10%, the lowest rate of giving in 30 years, according to Giving USA, the people of Pittsburgh are stepping it up.

Volunteers and nonprofits, like the Alzheimer’s Association and Education Partnership, continue to make a difference in the Pittsburgh area.

“Right here in the city of Pittsburgh, we are leading the fight against Alzheimer’s,” said Lynzy Groves, development manager for Pittsburgh’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “We have four active research projects at the University of Pittsburgh, so we are funding a lot of important research information that is leading the way to a better treatment plan and hopefully a cure someday.

Those behind the fundraisers told Channel 11 that days like Giving Tuesday help them to help others all year long.

“We are so close to reaching our final goal of $525,000,” Groves said. “In the spirit of the season, it’s helping us give families living with Alzheimer’s/dementia the gift of more time.”

Many other non-profits exist across the Pittsburgh region: Team Friends, the Salvation Army, Brother’s Brother, and the Education Partnership in the city’s West End.

Volunteers from PNC were out in full force on Tuesday, paying it forward to the nonprofit, which said it’s on track to give away about $10 million worth of school supplies to teachers and students in under-resourced schools.

“It’s paramount to our mission to have community support,” said Josh Whiteside, executive director for Education Partnership. “So, on a day like today, when we have matching grants lined up…you can support a student for an entire school year, with everything they need, for about $15.”

Some donations will be matched for many area nonprofits, including those made on the Alzheimer’s Association’s website.

Those who contribute to the Education Partnership can have their donations matched as well, through PNC’s Day of Giving, various companies, and the James and Pamela Rogers Family Fund.

