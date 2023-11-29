Pittsburgh woman charged after leading officers on 45-mile chase on I-79, state police say

A Pittsburgh woman is facing charges after state police say she led officers on a 45-mile chase through multiple counties.

State police said around 5:25 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, troopers in Mercer County attempted to pull over a Hyundai Santa Fe for a traffic violation on I-79 southbound at milepost 118.

Police said the driver, Britney Goodwine, 32, did not stop and continued southbound on I-79 for around 45 miles.

State police in Butler were asked to assist and deployed stop sticks just south of the New Castle/Butler exit.

According to police, Goodwine continued driving on rims at a high rate of speed and eventually exited I-79 at the Wexford exit, where the vehicle became disabled.

Goodwine was then taken into custody and taken to the Mercer County Jail. She’s facing several charges including driving under the influence and fleeing and eluding.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

House destroyed in fire at former alpaca farm in West Deer Township What’s behind unexpected charges on some PNC bank customer accounts 32 additional Rite Aid stores to close, including 2 in Pittsburgh VIDEO: First responders call I-376 crash between SUV, tow truck a ‘near miss’ for everyone involved DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts