Pittsburgh woman charged in neighbor's stabbing

Mar. 24—Police have accused a Pittsburgh woman of stabbing another woman Friday afternoon in the city's Fineview neighborhood.

City police charged Shamerea Wilson, 29, with aggravated assault, stemming from a reported altercation shortly before 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of Letsche Street.

The stabbing victim told officers she had been involved in a verbal dispute with a woman who was a neighbor and that the woman stabbed her as they scuffled outside an apartment building, police said.

The stabbing victim had a long cut on the side and back of her neck and a smaller wound on the back of her head, police said. She was evaluated by medics but refused transport for hospital treatment, according to police.

Police recovered a knife at the scene.

They said Wilson sustained minor injuries and was placed in the Allegheny County Jail following medical clearance at a hospital.

She was awaiting preliminary arraignment, according to court documents.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .