Pittsburgh woman charged with trespassing at SpaceX ‘wanted to speak to Elon Musk,’ police say

A Pittsburgh woman is facing charges after authorities say she trespassed into the SpaceX Stargate Facility.

Sherriffs in Cameron County said they responded to the facility along Rocket Road in Brownsville, Texas on June 1 for someone who was trespassing.

Security told deputies that the woman, who they later identified as Nivea Rose Parker, was roaming the fifth floor of one of the buildings, authorities said.

Parker claimred she was an employee at SpaceX and “wanted to speak to Elon Musk,” authorities said.

Sheriffs discovered she was not an employee, and that according to security cameras, she entered the facility around 5:30 p.m.

Authorities said Parker attempted to flee, but she was caught and charged with a third-degree felony for assault on a public servant, and class A misdemeanors of criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and evading arrest detention.

Parker put in the Cameron County Jail on an $11,000 bond.

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Cameron County Sheriff Deputies responded to the SpaceX Stargate Facility located at 1... Posted by Cameron County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 2, 2022

TRENDING NOW:

Westmoreland County man facing charges after allegedly trying to take picture up young woman’s skirt PennDOT worker injured after being hit by alleged drunk driver in McKeesport Man killed after being pinned between trailer, loading dock in Harmar Township VIDEO: Port Authority of Allegheny County to undergo name change, rebranding DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts