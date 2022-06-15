Pittsburgh woman convicted of fatally shooting FBI agent released from prison

A woman who fatally shot an FBI agent during a drug raid at her home in 2008 was released from prison Tuesday.

Officials confirmed Christina Korbe was released from the custody of the Bureau of Prisons on June 14, 2022.

Korbe pleaded guilty in 2011 to voluntary manslaughter and a firearms charge in the death of Special Agent Samuel Hicks, who was the first agent through the front door of the Indiana Township home in November 2008. Prosecutors dropped charges of murder of a federal officer, drug-trafficking conspiracy and weapons counts.

Hicks and other law enforcement officers were trying to arrest Korbe’s husband on drug charges. A shot fired from the second floor down the dark stairwell struck the agent and entered his chest despite his bulletproof vest. Korbe said she thought someone was breaking into their home, and she fired in self-protection.

Prosecutors insisted that Hicks and other law officers loudly and clearly identified themselves before using a battering ram to bust through the Korbes’ door.

Charlotte Carrabotta, the slain agent’s mother, disputed Korbe’s claim that she fired to protect her family, including her two children.

“Christina Korbe was not protecting her children,” Carrabotta said. “Samuel was protecting her children.”

Investigators had also pointed toward the actions taken by Korbe’s husband during the raid as proof that agents had clearly identified themselves. The morning Hicks died, Robert Korbe immediately ran downstairs to dispose of cocaine and took other evasive actions that prosecutors contend prove he knew Hicks and the others were law enforcement officers.

Christina Korbe served a 15-year, 10-month sentence and was scheduled to be released in May 2022.

Robert Korbe pleaded guilty last year to the cocaine trafficking charges that brought Hicks and the other officers to his home that morning. He is serving 25 years in prison.

