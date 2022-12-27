Pittsburgh woman jailed for allegedly shooting man in the chest overnight

A woman was arrested and charged for allegedly shooting a man early this morning in Pittsburgh.

42-year-old Angela Vaughn of East Liberty is in the Allegheny County Jail for what police believe was a domestic-related incident.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers responded to the 100 block of North Negley Ave. for a report of a male shot around 12:20 a.m. They found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest, and began performing CPR.

EMS arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

Vaughn is charged with criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

No other details were provided.