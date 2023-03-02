Pittsburgh woman missing for more than 30 years found alive in Puerto Rico

Patricia Kopta, a Pittsburgh street preacher, also known as “The Sparrow” has been missing for more than 30 years.

Ross Twp Police just announced that they have found a missing woman Patricia Kopta who was missing since 1992.



She is alive and living in Puerto Rico.

On Thursday, Ross Township police announced that the woman had been found in Puerto Rico.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., learn how investigators tracked her down to close this cold case and what happens now that she’s been found.

