Pittsburgh woman set man on fire during argument, police say

A Pittsburgh woman is charged for allegedly setting a man on fire during an argument.

Cecilia Perez, 47, is facing a list of charges for an incident Monday that left a man with first- and second-degree-burns.

Just before 8 p.m. Monday, Pittsburgh police, fire and EMS were called to an apartment along Madeline Street in Carrick for a report of a burn patient.

They found the 43-year-old victim with burns to his arms, stomach, chest and back, according to court documents.

Perez told officers the victim had been drinking all day and that he had just cleaned a small cut on his hand with rubbing alcohol when he lit a marijuana cigarette, catching his hand on fire. She said she grabbed a sheet to extinguish the flames.

The victim told officers they had both been drinking and arguing when Perez poured a green liquid all over him, which he assumes was rubbing alcohol, and before he knew it, he was on fire.

Witnesses told officers they heard a woman shout, “I’ll kill you,” and “You’re going to die” during the argument.

Perez is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, arson, aggravated arson, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and possession.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Large crowds of juveniles looting stores in Center City area of Philadelphia Child steals Bobcat from construction site in Pittsburgh neighborhood, leaves behind serious damage Flight attendant found dead with cloth in mouth in Philadelphia Airport hotel room VIDEO: Carnegie Medal awarded to Good Samaritan in fiery PA Turnpike crash DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts