Pittsburgh working to identify 2 women they believe are responsible for rash of graffiti

Pittsburgh police are searching for two women they believe are responsible for a rash of graffiti in Homewood.

Police said around 1:15 a.m. on June 30, several tags were written in the 6500-7000 block of Hamilton Avenue and Kelly Street by two women who appear to be in their twenties.

Not all of the graffiti was reported to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-495-6052.

