Pittsburghers react to plan to increase police presence on East Carson Street

Pittsburgh police plan to post additional uniformed police officers on East Carson Street to help crack down on violence happening on the South Side; residents and business owners we spoke with say it is a welcomed addition.

“On Fridays and Saturdays, I try to stay far away (from East Carson),” said Christina, a South Side resident.

Residents who spoke to Channel 11 News said the violence is erupting every weekend, and it keeps them far away from the restaurants and bars on East Carson Street.

“Chaos, as soon as the sun starts to set, people are standing on cars as they are driving down the road,” said Christina.

Christina moved here from Texas about a month ago and loves the neighborhood’s culture, but said she cannot enjoy the restaurants and bars on the weekend.

“We live not too far from here, and last week there were just three shootings, so it’s just not safe,” said Christina.

Violence on the South Side is a problem. Last month there were a rash of fights and a shooting where three people were injured. It was the same story in April, when a man was left in critical condition following a shooting, and then again in March where one man was killed.

“When bad things happen, it chases good people away, and that’s the unfortunate part,” said Matthew Voelker, who owns Nadine’s Restaurant on 19th Street.

Voelker said the violence and unruliness are taking a toll on business.

“Stuff is getting out of control, to say the least, so I want to see something happen,” said Voelker.

This weekend, something will.

Target 11 obtained an internal department email outlining plans to flood the south side with uniformed officers beginning tonight at 10 p.m. and again on Saturday and Sunday nights.

“I just think that without the police being down here, it’s just turned into a free-for-all,” said Christina.

Voelker echoed that sentiment.

“I agree with it,” said Voelker.

The department would not confirm the exact details of the memo, but said this weekend they will enlist extra patrols, extra lighting, and place barricades to close the emergency lane in busy spots.

