Pittsfield man arrested for ominous signs that led to police presence at schools in Barnstead, Epsom and Pittsfield

May 27—A Pittsfield man has been arrested, after police alleged he placed signs in three towns, including one that read "school shooter," but police say the man posed no real threat to schools.

Guy Hanson, 61, of Pittsfield, was arrested on Interstate 89 in Warner on Friday afternoon, according to the state Department of Safety.

Hanson has been charged with falsifying physical evidence, false report to law enforcement, false public alarm and criminal threatening.

Police allege Hanson placed signs, including one with the words "school shooter" scrawled in black marker on a paper plate, around Barnstead, Epsom and Pittsfield.

The department released a photo of a paper plate with the words "school shooter" written in black marker. A portion of the writing was blurred, officials said, "to protect the integrity of the investigation."

Some schools went into lockdown after the signs were found, and state and local police were dispatched to schools in Barnstead, Epsom and Pittsfield on Friday.

Several law enforcement agencies, from local police to the FBI, investigated the signs, according to the Department of Safety's news release, but determined there was no credible threat to the towns or schools where the signs were found.

No one else has been charged. State police ask anyone with information to email State Police Detective Sgt. Kempes Corbally at Kempes.R.Corbally@DOS.NH.GOV.