Pittsfield man died in gunfire exchange with 6 officers

Jun. 15—A 52-year-old Pittsfield man was killed after an exchange of gunfire between him and six members of a SWAT team during a more than 10-hour standoff with police Monday, the Attorney General's Office said Tuesday.

An autopsy determined that Anthony Hannon died from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg listed his death as homicide. Homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another.

Pittsfield police were called to 40A Lyford Hill Road from a domestic disturbance Monday morning, which turned into a more than 10-hour standoff. The Central New Hampshire Special Operations Unit, which is a regional SWAT Team, also responded.

Hannon refused to leave the home.

The standoff ended when gunfire was exchanged between Hannon and the officers, resulting in his death, according to a news release.

The Attorney General's Office said the names of the officers involved are being withheld until formal interviews are conducted. The involved officers did not have body or cruiser cameras.

No officers or citizens were injured during the incident, according to the news release.

This shooting is being investigated by the Attorney General's Office and the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit.