Pittsfield man gets 8 years in federal prison for distributing child sexual abuse images

Jan. 19—A Pittsfield man was sentenced Tuesday to more than eight years in federal prison for distributing child sexual abuse material.

Charles Paul Jansen, 36, who pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court last October, admitted posting images online and committing sexual offenses against two children, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office in Concord.

The case stems from a 2020 investigation by the FBI and Pittsfield police into images posted to a group that exchanges child sexual abuse material on Kik, a social media platform. An undercover police officer traced one of the images to Jansen, and authorities executed a search warrant at his home.

During an interview with investigators, Jansen admitted using Kik and other online applications to view, download and store pornographic images, including sexual images of children, according to the release. He also admitted committing sexual contact against two children, officials said.

"Charles Jansen is a predator who admitted to sexually abusing two children, and using online platforms to view, download, and share images of child sexual abuse," said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston division. "What he did is absolutely despicable, and he is, without a doubt, a serious danger to the community."

Noting such offenses "cause incalculable damage to young victims," U.S. Attorney John J. Farley said the lengthy prison sentence in Jansen's case holds him accountable and "ensures that he cannot harm any more children."

After he completes his 97-month sentence, Jansen will remain on supervised release for five years, officials said.