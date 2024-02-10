Pittsford family will share their daughter's overdose story in Super Bowl commercial

On Sunday, while millions will celebrate the biggest football game of the year, one Pittsford family will share the story of how they lost their daughter to an accidental overdose.

Paige Gibbons was 19 years old when she overdosed, taking one pill of what she thought was a Percoset during Thanksgiving break. The pill was 100% Fentanyl, and the young woman died in her sleep.

The Gibbons family will now share their story in a Super Bowl commercial sponsored by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Support, hoping their story will be a cautionary tale.

Kate and David Gibbons, Paige's parents, are on the front of the organization's website ahead of the commercial that will air around the third quarter of the game.

"She took just one pill, one time," a message on the website reads.

Gibbons had graduated from Our Lady of Mercy High School in Brighton and was in her first year at William Smith College in Geneva when she passed away.

"She was the light in the room and will be forever loved by all who had the good fortune to know her," the young woman's obituary read.

Shannon Praylor, Jr. faces charges of second-degree manslaughter, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, and second-degree assault, all felonies, in relation to the overdose death on November 20, 2022.

