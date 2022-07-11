Pittsford man suspected to be fertility fraud victim accused of beating, kidnapping woman

A Pittsford man whose DNA tests allegedly showed him to be one of the illicit offspring of fertility specialist Dr. Morris Wortman is accused of tying up a girlfriend and holding her hostage in his home.

Carl "CJ" Lore, 38, faces charges of kidnapping, assault, unlawful imprisonment, as well as firearms-related charges for a .40-caliber Glock police say they found in his home loaded with an illegal ammo feeding device.

Lore, a local real estate agent, has said in interviews with the Democrat and Chronicle that he learned last year that he is the biological child of Wortman, who has been accused of using his own sperm to impregnate women who visited his fertility business while he claimed the sperm was from other donors.

Wortman, a local obstetrician-gynecologist, is still practicing.

Lore rents a home on Sylvania Road and was arrested there Friday by the State Police, records show. He is now in the Monroe County Jail, being held on $25,000 bail or $75,000 bond.

The woman who alleged she was held hostage by Lore said in a statement to police that they had dated on and off and he grew violent when she said on July 2 that she wanted to end the relationship. She alleged that he punched her in the chest and leg. He then tied her up and forced her into the basement, once throwing her down the stairs when she tried to leave, she alleged.

He also choked her, she alleged.

Lore is alleged to have threatened her with a handgun and forced her into a crawlspace for a short time.

The woman alleged that she was freed from the basement, spent a day in bed in pain, then tried to act normal around the house until he left on July 7. She then fled the house, was taken to the hospital by someone she contacted, and later called the police, according to her statement.

Police reports say the woman did have "bruises and scratches."

Lore allegedly had illegal loaded firearm magazines with more ammunition than allowed by state laws.

The Democrat and Chronicle is attempting to reach Lore's attorney.

