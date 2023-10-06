Pittston City police arrest man on child sex offenses

Oct. 6—PITTSTON — Police in the City of Pittston charged a man they allege sexually assaulted three girls for years.

Fitzroy Salmon II, 28, address listed as Newburgh, N.Y., was arraigned Friday by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston on 11 counts of indecent assault, six counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and three counts each of rape of a child, corruption of minors and indecent exposure. Salmon was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $250,000 bail.

Police initiated an investigation in March when they received a complaint of suspected child abuse and neglect through Child Line.

Police charged Salmon after three girls, who are known to Salmon, were questioned by forensic interviewers at the Luzerne County Children's Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Graphic and disturbing details of the interviews are listed in the criminal complaint filed against Salmon.