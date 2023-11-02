Pittston man charged with felony assault after shooting

Nov. 2—WILKES-BARRE — City police in Wilkes-Barre arrested a man from Pittston in the driveway of a West Chestnut Street apartment where a woman reportedly was shot in the shoulder Wednesday.

Edwin Heredia Ortiz II, 38, of Williams Street, was encountered by officers outside the apartment where officers responded to a shooting at about 9:45 a.m., according to court records.

A woman inside the apartment had a gunshot wound to her shoulder. She was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman told police she arrived at her apartment and was confronted by Ortiz, known as Eno, in the kitchen. She claimed Ortiz threatened her and her 11-year-old son.

She told police she wanted to get a knife to defend herself and felt she had been hit hard in the back before barricading herself in a bedroom. The boy hid in a closet and called 911.

Police encountered Ortiz in the driveway and was arrested after a brief struggle.

Ortiz was not found with a firearm, the complaint says.

The boy told police Ortiz was at the apartment earlier in the morning looking for his mother. Ortiz took a video game system from the apartment and left, only to return later when he allegedly shot the woman.

Police searched the area including a vehicle but were not able to find a firearm.

Ortiz was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo in Plains Township on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment. Ortiz was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Spagnuolo deemed him a threat to society.