Pittston man charged with having child sexual abuse materials

Feb. 20—PITTSTON — A man from Pittston was arrested Tuesday on allegations he downloaded and saved images of child sexual abuse materials.

David Papiesz, 50, of Riverview Manor, was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston on 100 counts of child pornography and one count of criminal use of communication facility. Papiesz was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $250,000 bail.

Court records say Papiesz is an employee with the Pittston City Public Works Department.

Luzerne County detectives and the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department investigated.

According to the criminal complaint:

Detectives first started investigating Papiesz in December when they received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding two images of child sexual abuse materials.

A second Cybertip involved eight images allegedly linked to Papiesz online account.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Papiesz cellular phone.

Papiesz was located in Pittston and agreed to speak with detectives.

During the interview, Papiesz admitted he has approximately 400 images of child sexual abuse materials saved on a laptop computer at his residence, the complaint says.

Papiesz claimed, the complaint says, he has viewed child sexual abuse materials "way too long."

A laptop computer recovered from Papiesz residence contained in excess of one hundred files of child sexual abuse materials, the complaint says.