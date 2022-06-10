Pittston man charged with possessing child sexual abuse materials

Jun. 10—PITTSTON — A Pittston man wanted to be treated as feces after being detained on allegations he downloaded and shared child sexual abuse materials for more than two years.

Paul Andrew Schell, 36, of Stark Street, told Luzerne County detectives to "treat me like (expletive) because I deserve it," and admitted to throwing his life away for possessing images and videos of children engaged in sex acts, according to court records.

Schell was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on 75 counts of child pornography, 25 counts of dissemination of images or videos of children involved in sex acts and five counts of criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $150,000 bail.

Court records say many videos detectives uncovered involved toddlers being raped by adults.

Detectives investigated several Cyber tips they received via the Lackawanna County District Attorney's office that led to Schell's residence, court records say.

According to the criminal complaint:

Detectives executed a search warrant at Schell's residence and forced open the front door when no one responded to knocks.

Schell and his wife were located in a second floor bedroom and were advised of the search warrant and purpose.

Schell told detectives, "It is all me, my wife has nothing to do with it," and, "I want you to treat me like (expletive) because I deserve it," the complaint says.

Schell requested to speak with detectives at the Pittston Police Department.

When detectives explained the Cyber tip, he responded, "It should all come back to me, I am (expletive). I need an attorney," the complaint says.

After requesting an attorney, Schell asked, "On a scale of one to (expletive), how (expletive) am I?"

Schell then uttered, "What a perfect day to throw your life away, there is no coming back from this," the complaint says.

Detectives with the assistance of canine Spike, trained in detective hidden electronics, located two mobile devices, two laptop computers and a tablet from the residence.