Pittston man faces drug, assault charges in Scranton

May 30—A 29-year-old Pittston man accused of selling heroin/fentanyl to confidential informants faces separate charges related to an assault on a Scranton woman late last year, police said Tuesday.

Manuel A. DeJesus Nogueras, of 90 Main St., was held in Lackawanna County Prison on a total of $75,000 bail after his arraignment Friday by Magisterial District Judge Paul Ware.

As part of an investigation into heroin/fentanyl trafficking in Lackawanna County, members of the state police vice unit and county detectives worked with two confidential informants to purchase drugs from DeJesus Nogueras, police said.

DeJesus Nogueras met the informants Thursday afternoon on Green Ridge Street and then was taken into custody in the 1700 block of North Main Avenue after delivering the heroin/fentanyl, investigators said.

He was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

In the second case, Scranton police accused DeJesus Nogueras of assaulting his girlfriend, Analiz Torres Ramos, at an apartment in the 900 block of North Irving Avenue on Dec. 11, knocking her unconscious.

Interviewed after the incident at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Ramos told an officer she and DeJesus Nogueras decided to end their relationship, but he became angry when she told him he had to remove his belongings from her apartment, police said.

She told police DeJesus Nogueras grabbed her phone from her hand and smashed it against a wall when she tried to call 911 before punching her twice in the head, according to a criminal complaint. She remembered nothing more until she woke up face down in a pool of blood.

Scranton police charged DeJesus Nogueras with aggravated and simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and criminal mischief.

Ware set DeJesus Nogueras' bail at $50,000 on the drug charges and $25,000 in the assault case.

He faces a preliminary hearing 9:15 a.m. June 8.

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132