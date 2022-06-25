Jun. 25—A Pittston man faces drug charges after Carbondale police discovered more than 70 grams of suspected crack cocaine hidden in his vehicle.

Police obtained a warrant to search the 2012 Jeep Cherokee driven by Robert Johenkins III after a police dog indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle and Johenkins refused a search. The Jeep was towed to a lot in Carbondale, where police searched it Wednesday and discovered the crack cocaine concealed in a speaker subwoofer box in the rear hatch area, according to a criminal complaint.

Johenkins, 29, 269 N. Main St., Apt. 2, faces a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver and other drug counts, as well as summary charges. He remains in Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled July 7 at 9:15 a.m.

— JEFF HORVATH