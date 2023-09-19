Pittston man not contesting charges of online child solicitation

Sep. 19—WILKES-BARRE — A Pittston man accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a Kingston police detective posing online as a 15-year-old boy entered a no contest plea to similar charges.

James Edward Boroznoff, 33, contacted who he believed was a teenage boy on a social media platform on Jan. 24, according to court records.

The boy advised Boroznoff he was 15-years-old and in response, Boroznoff asked when the boy would be 16, court records say.

Court records say Boroznoff suggested he pick up the boy to "just hang out," and wouldn't do anything sexually until the boy turned 16.

Online conversations became more explicit with Boroznoff detailing lewd acts he performs on himself and soliciting the boy to send him a nude photograph while detailing graphic sexual acts he was interested in doing, court records say.

Boroznoff was scheduled for trial this week but opted to plead no contest to charges of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Sklarosky ordered an evaluation of Boroznoff by the state's Sexual Offender Assessment Board.

Boroznoff is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 21. He remains jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski prosecuted.