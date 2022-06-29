Pittston man pleads guilty to child sexual abuse materials

Jun. 29—WILKES-BARRE — A Pittston man admitted to possessing child sexual abuse materials that were inadvertently discovered on a computer.

Todd Richard Thorne, 58, of Mill Street, was scheduled for trial before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. but instead opted to plead guilty to 100 counts of child pornography.

Prosecutors withdrew a single count of criminal use of communication facility against Thorne.

Pittston police along with Luzerne County detectives went to Thorne's residence in August 2019, after a witness who was using a computer discovered a photograph of a nude pre-teen girl.

Thorne allegedly said he was not in possession of such images but admitted he had viewed them in the past, court records say.

Thorne consented to a search allowing investigators to seize flash drives, external hard drives, his phone and computer.

Court records say investigators found "multiple images depicting pre-teen and underage nude/partially nude girls in sexual poses."

When Thorne was confronted with the findings, he admitted to transferring pictures of nude juvenile females from his phone to his computer organizing the materials in files among other pornographic files, court records say.

Sklarosky ordered an evaluation of Thorne by the Pennsylvania Sexual Offender Assessment Board to determine if he meets the criteria as a violent sexual predator.

Thorne is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 6. He remains free on $25,000 bail.