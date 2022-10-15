Pittston man pleads guilty to posting sex video of ex-girlfriend

Oct. 15—WILKES-BARRE — A Pittston man admitted to posting videos of his sexual acts with an ex-girlfriend to pornographic websites and possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Tyler Spangenberg, 22, of Johnson Street, pled guilty to separate counts of unlawful dissemination of intimate image and possessing child sexual abuse materials before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Thursday.

Spangenberg was initially arrested by state police at Wilkes-Barre in April on allegations he uploaded pictures and videos of an ex-girlfriend to adult websites without her knowledge, according to court records.

The ex-girlfriend reported she dated Spangenberg for three years describing him as "controlling and manipulative" before she obtained a protection-from abuse order against him.

She first discovered topless pictures of her on a pornographic website before finding videos of herself engaged in sex acts with Spangenberg. Under the comments of one of the videos says, "She lives in Wilkes-Barre," the complaint says.

Spangenberg was arrested a second time by Luzerne County detectives in May 2022 after investigating a cybertip alleging his email was used to download child sexual abuse materials.

When detectives questioned Spangenberg, images of child sexual abuse materials were found on his cellular phone, court records say.

Sklarosky ordered an evaluation of Spangenberg by the state Sexual Offender Assessment Board.

Spangenberg is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 5. He remains free on bail.