Pittston man sentenced for child sexual abuse materials

Mar. 29—WILKES-BARRE — Being cooperative with law enforcement and suffering medical issues along with his wife benefited a Pittston man who admitted to possessing images of child sexual abuse materials.

Todd Richard Thorne, 58, of Mill Street, was before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to be sentenced on 100 counts of possession of child pornography on Wednesday. Thorne pled guilty to the charges June 27.

Thorne's attorney, Katelyn Spellman, disclosed Thorne is battling cancer while his wife was recently diagnosed with cancer and is currently seeking treatment. Thorne is the primary caretaker for his wife, Spellman said.

Thorne was arrested when another individual with access to Thorne's computer reported they found an image of suspected child sexual abuse materials in August 2021.

When Luzerne County detectives and Pittston police responded to the house, Thorne initially denied he was not in possession of such images but said he had viewed inappropriate materials in the past.

Spellman said Thorne was extremely cooperative with detectives and police and permitted them to search flash drives, external hard drives, his phone and a computer.

Detectives and police said they found 100 images of child sexual abuse materials on the computer including "multiple images depicting pre-teen and underage nude/partially nude girls in sexual poses" on flash drives, court records say.

Thorne recited his health concerns for himself and his wife for a low sentence.

"I'm actually asking for home confinement," Thorne said.

Assistant District Attorney James McMonagle said he was sympathetic regarding the health concerns for Thorne and his wife but noted the seriousness of the offenses by Thorne being in possession of 100 inappropriate images.

Sklarosky said child sexual abuse material cases are "very disturbing" noting trying to find a balance of imposing a sentence while a defendant faces a serious life threatening situation.

Sklarosky sentenced Thorne to six months to two years to be served at the county correctional facility followed by 8 years probation. Thorne is also subject to 15 years registration as a sex offender under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.