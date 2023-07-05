Pittston man sentenced for endangering toddler

Jul. 5—WILKES-BARRE — A toddler who suffered what were described as "near fatal injuries" at the hands of Charles J. Chisarick has made a full recovery, Luzerne County Deputy District Attorney Chester F. Dudick Jr. said Wednesday.

Chisarick, 45, of Searle Street, Pittston, was charged by Pittston City Police in April 2021 after the 2 1/2-year-old boy was flown to Janet Weis Children's Hospital at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, in January 2021.

Chisarick told police the boy suffered a seizure and fell striking his head on a bathtub during a bath, according to court records.

A Geisinger physician disagreed after a medical evaluation determined the toddler suffered brain trauma, neck and spine injuries, court records say.

The toddler was sedated and placed in a medically induced coma. While in the hospital, the toddler suffered a stroke.

Chisarick was caring for the child while the mother was at work.

Chisarick appeared before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. who sentenced him to 10 months to 24 months, less one day, at the county correctional facility on a child endangerment offense. Chisarick pled guilty to the charge March 23.

Prosecutors withdrew two counts of aggravated assault against Chisarick.

Dudick said the plea agreement was reached with the support of the toddler's mother.

A defense expert, a physician, contrasted the medical evaluation and injuries as listed by the Geisinger physician, Dudick said as a reason for the plea agreement.

The Geisinger physician believed the injuries were consisted with whiplash.

Dudick said the toddler has made a full recovery.

Chisarick was also sentenced on a simple assault charge stemming from an incident in the 100 block of Seneca Street, Pittston, on July 7, 2021.

Sklarosky also ordered Chisarick to serve three years probation and was granted work release. Chisarick was given 74 days time served in jail.

Attorney Frank McCabe represented Chisarick.

