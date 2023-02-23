Pittston man sentenced for possessing child sexual abuse materials

Feb. 23—WILKES-BARRE — When Paul Andrew Schell was arrested by Luzerne County detectives on allegations he searched, downloaded and shared child sexual abuse materials, he knew he had thrown his life away.

Assistant District Attorney Shana Messinger repeated his words when Schell, 37, of Stark Street, Pittston, was sentenced Thursday.

"The affidavit speaks for itself," Messinger said, referring to Schell's words to detectives, "What a perfect day to throw your life away, there is no coming back from this."

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Schell to three-to-six years in state prison on 75 counts of child pornography and 24 counts of dissemination of photo or film of children involved in sex acts followed by 10 years probation. Schell pled guilty to the charges Nov. 14.

Schell is also required to register his address as a sex offender for 15 years under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

"I'm truly sorry, I'm embarrassed and disgusted. This will stay with me for the rest of my life," Schell said before he was sentenced.

Detectives Charles Balogh and Neil Murphy investigated several Cyber tips that was traced to Schell's residence. A search warrant was served on June 9 when Schell was found in a bedroom.

Schell told detectives, "It is all me, my wife has nothing to do with it," and, "I want you to treat me like (expletive) because I deserve it," according to court records.

Detectives with the assistance of canine Spike, trained in detecting hidden electronics, located two mobile devices, two laptop computers and a tablet from the residence.