Pittston man sentenced for posting sex videos of ex-girlfriends

Jan. 6—WILKES-BARRE — A Pittston man who admitted to posting videos of his sexual acts he secretly recorded with ex-girlfriends to pornographic websites was sentenced to spend up to two years in prison.

Tyler Spangenberg, 22, of Johnson Street, said he was sorry when he appeared for his sentencing hearing before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Thursday.

"I just can't imagine what you were thinking," Sklarosky said before sentencing Spangenberg to 10-to-24 months at the county correctional facility on five total counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials, two counts of unlawful dissemination of intimate images and a single count of harassment. Spangenberg pled guilty to the charges Oct. 13.

Spangenberg was also ordered to serve two years probation once released and subject to 15 years registration as a sex offender under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Spangenberg was arrested twice in 2022 by state police at Wilkes-Barre and Luzerne County detectives.

State police in court records say Spangenberg uploaded nude pictures of two ex-girlfriends as well as posting videos of one of the women to adult websites without their knowledge.

One woman claimed she dated Spangenberg for three years and after the relationship ended, she discovered topless pictures and videos of herself engaged in sex acts with him on adult websites. Under the comments of one of the videos says, "She lives in Wilkes-Barre," court records say.

County detectives in court records alleged Spangenberg downloaded images of child sex abuse materials he saved on his cellular phone.

Sklarosky permitted Spangenberg to be eligible to be on the prison's work release program.