Pittston man sentenced for sexually assaulting two girls

Aug. 17—WILKES-BARRE — A Pittston man sentenced earlier this year to 24 years in federal prison on child pornography charges won't face any additional time for sexually assaulting two girls.

Scott Michael Decker, 45, formerly of North Main Street, was before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Tuesday to be sentenced on two counts each of statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault. Decker pled guilty to the charges March 9.

Pittston police and county detectives alleged Decker sexually assaulted two girls from 2011 until he was arrested in April 2020.

Detectives in court records alleged Decker recorded the sexual assaults on his cell phone.

During the investigation, the girls identified a tattoo of a monkey holding a banana in Decker's pelvic region.

Detectives confirmed Decker has such a tattoo.

An examination of Decker's cell phone recovered saved photographs of him sexually assaulting the two girls resulting in federal child pornography charges being filed against him.

Decker was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion to 292 months in federal prison on Feb. 18.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, prosecutors and Decker's attorney, Katelyn Spellman, recommended any sentence imposed for the sexual assaults to run at the same time as the federal sentence.

Sklarosky honored the plea agreement recommendation sentencing Decker to three-to-10 years in prison to run concurrently with the sentence imposed in federal court.

Decker was deemed a violent sexual offender subject to lifetime registration of his address, vehicle and employment under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.