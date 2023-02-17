Pittston Township man cleared of alleged '80s sexual assault

Feb. 16—WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury on Thursday found a Pittston Township man not guilty of sexually assaulting the daughter of his wife several decades ago.

Samuel Duque, 70, was charged after the woman, 49, accused him in August 2021, of raping her multiple times beginning in 1981 when when she was 7 or 8-years old and lasting until 1989, when she turned 16.

The jury found Duque not guilty on all charges: statutory rape, corruption of minors and two counts of indecent assault following a three day trial before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Duque hugged his attorneys, William Abraham and Ellen Mary Granahan, immediately after Sklarosky released the jury.

Before the verdict was announced, Sklarosky warned the family who were split in their support of Duque and the woman that any outburst will result in removal from the courtroom. Once the verdict was announced, those in the courtroom remained calm.

Prosecutors relied heavily on the woman's report she made to Pittston Township police in August 2021, claiming Duque sexually assaulted her as a girl inside his Doty Street home for nearly a decade. Police also obtained other reports from the woman's brother who testified when he was a young boy he saw Duque molesting his sister while dancing to Spanish music.

The woman's account that she told her first husband in 1991 and her second husband in 1999 or 2000 that Duque sexually assaulted her were also presented to the jury to illustrate she was consistent through the years.

Without modern day scientific DNA evidence, the trial came down to who the jury believed the most.

Duque denied the allegations calling them "disgusting" and he would never harm a child.

Abraham and Granahan said the key to their defense was the inconsistency of the woman's story.

In her report to Pittston Township police, Abraham and Granahan said, she claimed all the sexual assaults occurred in the Doty Street residence. Less than two weeks before the trial began, she reported she was also assaulted inside apartments in Edwardsville and Luzerne.

Duque's attorneys further argued that the woman falsely accused Duque out of jealousy that her mother favored her half-sister who is the biological daughter of Duque and a haphazard investigation by police.