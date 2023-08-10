Pittston Township police charged man with recklessly firing handgun

Aug. 10—PITTSTON TWP. — A Wilkes-Barre man on break from his job at a plasma donation facility was charged with endangering three juveniles when he fired three rounds from a 9mm handgun Wednesday.

Jose Anthony Santos-Pabon, 26, of New Alexander Street, was behind KEDPLASMA in Pittston Commons along North Township Boulevard when he realized he had his handgun in his possession, according to court records.

Santos-Pabon, a phlebotomist at the facility, discharged three rounds into trees, picked up the shell casings and borrowed a co-worker's vehicle to pick up a relative in Wilkes-Barre, court records say.

Police in court records say three juveniles were in the area at the time of the shooting.

Surveillance cameras recorded the shooting and Santos-Pabon picking up the shell casings, court records say.

Santos-Pabon was arrested when he returned to the scene and told police he, "didn't think shooting into the trees behind the building would cause this much," according to court records.

Santos-Pabon admitted to the shooting, court records say, when questioned by police.

Santos-Pabon was arraigned by District Judge Matthew C. Christopher in Luzerne County Central Court on three counts each of reckless endangerment, simple assault and harassment, and one count each of obstruction of justice, tampering with evidence and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $20,000 bail.