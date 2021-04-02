Pittston Twp. man accused of inappropriate contact with teen

Apr. 2—A Pittston Twp. man previously charged with molesting three young girls has been accused of providing drugs and alcohol during a sexual relationship with a fourth underage girl.

David John Williams, 58, was arraigned Friday on charges of corruption of a minor and child endangerment.

According to a complaint filed by Luzerne County detectives and Pittston city police, a fourth girl came forward after Williams' initial arrest in February, reporting that he began giving her beer and marijuana after they met while she was babysitting for a mutual friend.

On the girl's 16th birthday, Williams picked her up and said he was bringing her to a surprise party. Instead, he brought the girl to an unoccupied room at the Knight's Inn Pittston, police said.

They began playing games and drinking beer before getting into a hot tub and taking tequila shots, police said.

Williams then began fondling the girl, leading to a sexual encounter, police said.

After the encounter, the girl began living with Williams for several years during which sexual encounters were "common occurrences," according to the complaint.

At one point, the girl found a hidden camera Williams had been using to record them having sex, police said.

When police questioned Williams about the relationship, he said the girl was 18 and that their relationship was consensual. Asked about the surprise party, Williams said, "Oh yeah" and admitted they'd had sex that night, according to police.

Police said Williams initially denied recording sex acts with the girl, but then said if investigators found such images he "couldn't deny it," the complaint says.

Police charged Williams with a felony count of child endangerment and misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors and indecent assault.

Magisterial District Judge James J. Haggerty arraigned him on Friday morning and set bail at $50,000.

Williams was already jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail following his arrest in the initial case.

The charges in that case allege Williams repeatedly molested three young girls over a six-year period — he claimed because they were curious about sex and he wanted to personally "teach" them so they wouldn't do anything dangerous.

Williams is also accused of using a GoPro to record himself engaged in sex acts with the prepubescent victims as well as providing them with drugs and alcohol.

Williams faces charges in that case of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault on a child, corruption of minors, recording child porn and possessing child porn.

