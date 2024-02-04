Pittsylvania High Schools honor those who first integrated its halls

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — February is Black History Month. However, this year also marks the anniversary of the Board vs. Education decision by the Supreme Court that ruled racial segregation in public schools unconstitutional. That decision paved the way for the Freedom of Choice program that aimed to integrate schools across the country.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, Pittsylvania County schools honored some of the first students who integrated what were previously known as the “white high schools”. Those honored participated in the Freedom of Choice program some 60 years ago – from 1964-1969.

On Saturday, the Freedom of Choice committee hosted ceremonies at Gretna and Tunstall High Schools and unveiled a plaque in their honor. They are two of the four high schools that will be receiving plaques with the names of students who first integrated the school system in the 1960s.

“I am honored to be honored today. I count it a huge blessing. I see it as progress. I am very honored and I am happy that I was able to participate in 1966 and today 2024,” said Rev. Joan Tarpley Robinson, Tunstall High’s Class of 1969.

Robinson spoke at the Tunstall High ceremony, detailing her experience in being a part of the integration program. She spoke highly of the “Black” school she previously attended, saying she had the best education there that she could get. When transferring schools, Robinson said she experienced a smooth transition with support from both Black and white communities.

According to Henry Myers, a member of the Freedom of Choice Committee, the committee had been doing research since March of 2021. They held interviews, searched yearbooks and looked at photos to try and piece together those who first broke the barriers in the Pittsylvania County education system. They had help and support from the Danville Regional Foundation, as well as the Pittsylvania County Library and Pittsylvania County School Board.

After some research, they discovered Wallace Barbour was the first African American to integrate into Gretna’s band. His sister, Richetta Akers was at the ceremony to speak on his behalf due to his passing.

“He never looked at it or thought about it as if something would happen to me. He just went, like I said, he just joined the band like it was the most natural thing to do,” Akers said.

Barbour graduated and went on to serve in the Air Force for four years.

Two others representing one of the first to break barriers in Gretna were Brenda Robertson Fuller and Gloria Jean Miller. They entered Gretna the same year as Barbour, but since he was a senior, after he graduated, they were each other’s support system.

“It wasn’t easy. It was scary. It was challenging. But, something inside of us said it was time to go there. Because we heard about better education and better things, and we both wanted that,” said Robertson Fuller.

They say while the beginning was uncomfortable, to say the least, it prepared them for the future.

“I was inspired to try for jobs that a Black wouldn’t normally get,” Miller said. “I thought, if I could stay here and went through what we went through – then I could do anything.”

Both say it was amazing to see how far the school system has come today, noting the diversity of staff members. They say they would do it again if given the choice.

“I can’t believe we’re part of history,” Miller commented.

Committee members tell me their interviews as well as the others’ will be made available at the Pittsylvania County library.

On Feb. 17, Freedom of Choice students from two other Pittsylvania County schools will be honored with a plaque. Dan River High School’s ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m. that Saturday and Chatham High School’s will follow at 1:30 p.m.

