Pity Sadiq Khan, whose mayoralty could end in humiliation

While the Prime Minister has refused publicly to narrow down his options for the date of the next general election beyond “next year”, Sadiq Khan might be regretting his own inability to postpone his own date with destiny.

In just six months’ time the voters of London will give their verdict on the mayor’s eight-year tenure, and if events in the last few days are anything to go by, he’ll have harder time of it than he might have expected.

Two outrageous revelations have put him on the back foot and given an unexpected boost to his rivals for the throne of City Hall. The first was the revelation at the weekend that cash-strapped Ukraine, desperately in need of all the help it can get from its western allies in its fight for survival against Putin’s Russia, was denied a fleet of older vehicles that had been surrendered by Londoners hoping to escape the mayor’s punitive daily charge on those who can’t afford newer cars.

If London doesn’t want them, we could make good use of them, said Ukraine. And so it could, if only Khan had been willing to release them. But his commitment to his beloved Ultra-Low Emissions Zone (Ulez) trumped his claimed support for the besieged eastern European country, and so the vehicles will be destroyed instead of aiding the fight against Russian expansionism.

You would think that that in any sane world, that act itself would have diminished Khan’s chances of re-election. But now we discover that while he was pontificating about the virtue of Ulez and dismissing poorer Londoners’ worries about having to pay up to £250 a month for the privilege of driving their cars, he was happy to promote an industry that is blamed for more carbon emissions than any other – in exchange for free business class transatlantic flights.

“We don’t want more flights,” said the mayor in June as part of his Greta Thunberg tribute act with which we’re all now familiar. But a year earlier, as he prepared to take his seat in the posher seats for his flight to New York, he tweeted that United Airlines are “now flying 22 times a day from Heathrow to the US”.



How enlightening. His voters won’t know what to make of this apparent double standard. Or, if Khan is particularly unlucky, they will know exactly what to make of it. The one-time Jeremy Corbyn supporter – Khan nominated him for the leadership, helping the Islington MP reach the number of MPs nominations needed to get on to the ballot paper in 2015 – stands accused of blatant double standards. If the purity of the air Londoners breathe is so important that he will make life even more expensive for drivers, why is it acceptable to offer his personal endorsement to an airline company that operates out of Heathrow and which, therefore, contributes to the pollution of air around London?

The contrasting images are shocking: a privileged senior politician tells his own voters how to behave and threatens them with unaffordable costs if they don’t obey him, while at the same time promoting an airline in exchange for being able to swan across the Atlantic in luxury. If this had been the action of a Conservative minister, he or she would by now be facing demands for their resignation and an inquiry by parliamentary ethics watchdogs.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainians prepare to enter the third year of their war of attrition against an aggressive and much larger neighbour, having been reminded that at least some of their allies can be classed under the heading of “fair weather”. Maybe President Zelensky should have offered the mayor an upgrade on Ukrainian International Airlines for his next visit to Kyiv.

