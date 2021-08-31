The Pivot Toward Growth

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CFO, Jill Klindt spoke with CFO Thought Leader Podcast host Jack Sweeny about her career growth and journey with the SaaS company.

"Our mission is to power transparent reporting for a better world. This sounds really big, and it is," said Klindt.

Jill Klindt recalls that back in 2008, when she joined Workiva, the software start-up was somewhat removed from the career path that she had envisioned for herself.

“It wasn’t that obvious to me at first, and it wasn’t what I was looking for,” explains Klindt, who says that at the time, the Ames, Iowa, company employed six to eight people.

Once on board, Klindt found that her accounting skills and willingness to problem-solve quickly made her a go-to executive along the entrepreneurial byways that ruled Workiva’s early years.

“I was relied on, which felt really good, and people kept bringing me opportunities, so I never felt passed over,” explains Klindt, who notes that even when an outside CFO was recruited to lead Workiva’s 2014 IPO, she never felt displaced.

“I would not have been ready for that role at that point in my career,” comments Klindt, who adds that her predecessor in the CFO office became an outstanding mentor to her, as did other members of Workiva’s C-suite.

Meanwhile, a talent-focused culture that took root during Workiva’s early days has continued to thrive during the company’s post-IPO life, says Klindt, who characterizes the culture as one where employees can ask others for help.

Having stepped into the CFO office earlier this year, Klindt says that talent is now the primary concern when it comes to unlocking future growth at Workiva, where employees now number nearly 2,000.

Says Klindt: “We want to be a much bigger company, and in order to do this, we need to keep hiring.”

