At pivotal moment in Afghanistan war, Biden weighs a dilemma

  • FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo newly graduated Afghan National Army march during their graduation ceremony after a three-month training program at the Afghan Military Academy in Kabul, Afghanistan. America’s longest war is approaching a crossroads. President Joe Biden’s choices in Afghanistan boil down to this: withdraw all troops by May and risk a resurgence of extremist dangers, or stay and possibly prolong the war in hopes of compelling the Taliban to make peace. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2021, file photo birds flyover the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. America’s longest war is approaching a crossroads. President Joe Biden’s choices in Afghanistan boil down to this: withdraw all troops by May and risk a resurgence of extremist dangers, or stay and possibly prolong the war in hopes of compelling the Taliban to make peace. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
1 / 2

United States Afghanistan

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo newly graduated Afghan National Army march during their graduation ceremony after a three-month training program at the Afghan Military Academy in Kabul, Afghanistan. America’s longest war is approaching a crossroads. President Joe Biden’s choices in Afghanistan boil down to this: withdraw all troops by May and risk a resurgence of extremist dangers, or stay and possibly prolong the war in hopes of compelling the Taliban to make peace. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROBERT BURNS
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — America's longest war is approaching a crossroads.

President Joe Biden's choices in Afghanistan boil down to this: withdraw all troops by May, as promised by his predecessor, and risk a resurgence of extremist dangers, or stay and possibly prolong the war in hopes of compelling the Taliban to make peace with a weak and fractured government.

The second option may be the most likely, but officials say no decision has been made.

Afghanistan presents one of the new administration's tougher and more urgent decisions. The U.S. public is weary of a war nearly 20 years old, but pulling out now could be seen as giving the Taliban too much leverage and casting a shadow over the sacrifices made by U.S. and coalition troops and Afghan civilians.

Biden has not commented in detail on Afghanistan since taking office, but he has a long history with the war. In 2009 as vice president, he lost an internal administration debate at a crucial juncture in the war; he argued for reducing the U.S. military commitment to focus mainly on countering extremist groups, but President Barack Obama decided instead to vastly increase troop numbers to 100,000.

The Obama strategy failed to force the Taliban to seek peace, and by the time Donald Trump entered the White House in January 2017 Obama had dropped the troop total to about 8,500. Trump increased it by several thousand later that year, and after his administration reached a conditional peace deal with the Taliban in February 2020, he began a withdrawal, including a reduction last month to the current total of 2,500.

Biden said during the 2020 campaign that he might keep a counterterrorism force in Afghanistan but also would “end the war responsibly” to ensure U.S. forces never have to return.

“I would bring American combat troops in Afghanistan home during my first term,” he wrote last summer in response to written questions from the Council on Foreign Relations, although the U.S. mission there already shifted some years ago from combat to advising Afghan security forces. “Any residual U.S. military presence in Afghanistan would be focused only on counterterrorism operations.”

The administration says it is studying the February 2020 so-called Doha deal in which the Taliban agreed to stop attacking U.S. and coalition forces and to start peace talks with the Kabul government, among other things, in exchange for a complete withdrawal of foreign troops by May 1, 2021.

Senior U.S. officials have asserted for months that the Taliban has fallen short of its Doha commitments, and although the administration's review is ongoing, arguments for extending a troop presence beyond May 1 are considerable.

U.S. allies in NATO have not disputed the U.S. complaint that the Taliban has not fulfilled it Doha commitments, nor have they called for an early troop withdrawal. Some appear to be preparing for a U.S. decision to stay beyond May 1.

The deadline, barely two months away, is itself a factor, since it will soon be too late to get all 10,000 U.S. and NATO troops out in an orderly way by May 1. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said last week that he has assured U.S. allies and partners in Afghanistan there will be no “hasty” pullout, and that Washington's focus is on diplomacy.

“Clearly, the violence is too high right now, and more progress needs to be made in the Afghan-led negotiations, and so I urge all parties to choose the path towards peace,” he told reporters.

A further hint of the administration's thinking may be its repeated reference to reviewing “compliance” with the Doha agreement, suggesting the possibility that the administration ultimately will argue that Taliban noncompliance makes the May 1 deadline void, or at least moveable.

That was the central argument offered in a Feb. 3 report by the congressionally authorized Afghanistan Study Group, whose members included Joseph Dunford, the retired Marine general and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who once led U.S. forces in Afghanistan. It called for an immediate diplomatic push to extend the May 1 withdrawal deadline.

“The Study Group believes that further U.S. troop withdrawals should be conditioned on the Taliban’s demonstrated willingness and capacity to contain terrorist groups, on a reduction in the Taliban’s violence against the Afghan people, and on real progress toward a compromise political settlement,” the report said.

A complete U.S. troop withdrawal not tied to progress in peace negotiations would likely lead to an end to most U.S. financial aid to Afghanistan and a closing of the American embassy, it argued.

“This would be a highly risky, and even dangerous, approach that could foment more conflict than it resolves and create the sort of threats that imperil U.S. security. It would most likely result in a new chapter of civil war, not unlike the one that erupted in the 1990s and led to 9/11,” it said, referring to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States that prompted a U.S. invasion of Afghanistan a month later.

Stephen Biddle, a Columbia University professor who previously advised U.S. military officials on the war, says it probably was a mistake for the Trump administration to promise a full withdrawal by a specific date.

"If it’s important enough to be there at all, to be spending money at all, to be risking lives at all, then the point of being there is to get a negotiated agreement, and for that you need leverage,” Biddle said. What's left of American leverage at this point, he said, rests with the U.S. military presence and the prospect of financial aid once a peace deal is done.

“We need to husband our leverage, and that means not unilaterally withdrawing without a deal,” he added. "If you’re serious about a deal and are willing to do what it takes to get one, then that implies patience beyond April, probably.”

Recommended Stories

  • Biden’s minimum wage increase runs afoul of budget rules

    The Senate parliamentarian has issued a ruling that could jeopardize the rest of the president’s $1.9 trillion Covid relief package.

  • Glitch delays Pennsylvania Republicans' censure vote on U.S. senator

    The Republican Party's state committee in Pennsylvania ended a meeting on Wednesday night without holding a planned vote on whether to censure U.S. Senator Pat Toomey due to technical difficulties, according to two people on the call. The meeting of Republican leaders from across the state had been called in part to decide if Toomey should be censured for voting to convict former President Donald Trump after this month's impeachment trial. Lawrence Tabas, chairman of the party's state committee, is expected to inform members of any plans for a future vote within the week, the participant said.

  • Germany still committed to Afghan peace process, minister says

    Germany is committed to the peace process in Afghanistan, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said during an unannounced visit on Friday to Mazar-i-Sharif where the majority of German troops in the country are deployed. On Wednesday, the cabinet in Berlin gave the green light for an extension to next January of Germany's military mission there, a move that still has to be approved by parliament. "Afghanistan urgently needs a settlement between the opposing groups of its society," Kramp-Karrenbauer said according to a statement, adding that Berlin's goal remained an orderly withdrawal of troops.

  • Senate Democrats seek alternatives to $15 minimum wage in Joe Biden's COVID stimulus bill

    A Senate official ruled Thursday the provision raising the wage from $7.25 to $15 would have to be removed from Joe Biden's COVID stimulus bill.

  • California powerhouse Tia Boatman Patterson joins White House Office of Management and Budget

    Patterson, the associate director for Housing, Treasury and Commerce, used to run the California Housing Finance Agency. While on the campaign trail, President Joe Biden promised to invest in communities through housing. Now, Tia Boatman Patterson, former executive director of the California Housing Finance Agency and a vocal advocate for access to long-term housing for all, is joining the White House Office of Management and Budget as the associate director for Housing, Treasury and Commerce.

  • Vice President Harris urges Black Americans: 'Let's not let COVID get us'

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris urged Black Americans on Wednesday to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as data shows Blacks and Hispanics lagging behind in inoculations. "We know Black people are disproportionately likely to contract the virus and die from it," Harris said. Blacks and Hispanics have been particularly hard hit by COVID-19 with a disproportionate number of deaths, and public health officials have broadly called for equity in vaccine distribution.

  • Sharks can help marine ecosystems survive effects of climate change, FIU study finds

    When a major hurricane, extreme heat or other climate threat devastates an ocean’s lifeblood, its recovery could be aided by the presence of sharks.

  • Joe Biden marks 50M vaccine doses in 37 days; South Korea, Hong Kong administer first vaccinations; 508K US deaths: Latest COVID-19 updates

    President Joe Biden urged Americans to wear masks and not let their guard down as the number of coronavirus cases declined. Latest COVID-19 updates.

  • Brazil death toll tops 250,000, virus still running rampant

    Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll, which surpassed 250,000 on Thursday, is the world’s second-highest for the same reason its second wave has yet to fade: Prevention was never made a priority, experts say. Since the pandemic's start, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro scoffed at the “little flu” and lambasted local leaders for imposing restrictions on activity; he said the economy must keep humming along to prevent worse hardship.

  • Woody Allen Is Too ‘Radioactive’ for a US Studio to Work With Him Again

    Woody Allen’s “Rifkin Festival” has been making the rounds in European theaters since premiering at Spain’s San Sebastián Film Festival last September, but has no U.S. distribution plans lined up — and according to several insiders, none is going to touch any Allen film with a 10-foot pole given the cloud hanging over the Oscar-winning filmmaker. “There is no chance any studio is going to work with him,” one producer who spoke anonymously told TheWrap. “No legit company is going to touch him — he is going to have to work with European financiers for the rest of his life.” “Why get in business with people who are just radioactive?” Stephen Galloway, dean of Dodge College of Film and Media Arts at Chapman University, said — adding that other men who have been accused of wrongdoing in the #MeToo era will find similar challenges in mainstream Hollywood going forward. “It’s going to be very difficult for Woody and Brett Ratner and James Franco — people like this, right or wrong, innocent or guilty — to get the support of a major company.” Also Read: Why Woody Allen Wasn't Charged: a Timeline of Dylan Farrow's Accusations A second producer agreed, saying...Read original story Woody Allen Is Too ‘Radioactive’ for a US Studio to Work With Him Again At TheWrap

  • Why North Carolina needs to be honest about history and race

    North Carolina made clear that we are committed to moving backwards by taking out the word “systemic” in our social studies standards

  • As Somalia's COVID-19 cases surge, a variant is suspected

    A resurgence of COVID-19 cases is hitting Somalia hard, straining one of the world’s most fragile health systems, while officials await test results to show whether a more infectious variant of the coronavirus is spreading. In the lone COVID-19 isolation center in the capital, Mogadishu, 50 people have died in the past two and a half weeks, Martini hospital deputy director Sadaq Adan Hussein told The Associated Press during a visit. Test results for the presence of one of the new variants are expected next month, Sadaq said.

  • U.S. drops 'safe harbor' demand, raising hopes for global tax deal

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told G20 officials that Washington had dropped the Trump administration's proposal to let some companies opt out of new global digital tax rules, U.S. and European officials said on Friday, raising hopes for an agreement by summer. Nearly 140 countries have set a mid-2021 deadline to wrap up talks to modernize outdated rules on how much governments can tax cross-border commerce and set a global minimum corporate tax rate after negotiations nearly ground to a halt last year due to the U.S. proposal. "Secretary Yellen announced that we will engage robustly to address both Pillars of the OECD project, and that the United States is no longer advocating for 'safe harbor' implementation of Pillar 1," a U.S. Treasury official said.

  • Berlin 2021: The 10 Most Exciting Films at This Year’s Festival

    The pandemic pushed back the annual event, which will now unfurl as a two-pronged festival playing out in both March and June.

  • Hungary may have to tighten lockdown as COVID cases jump, PM says

    Hungary may have to tighten lockdown curbs as coronavirus infections are expected to rise "drastically" in the next two weeks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, as the daily tally of new infections jumped to 4,668, the highest this year. Orban also said all the 2.5 million to 2.6 million Hungarians who have registered for COVID-19 vaccinations so far would receive at least one dose by Easter, in early April. Orban, speaking on state radio, said he hoped to get vaccinated with a shot developed by China's Sinopharm early next week.

  • While Biden visits storm-torn Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz will be giving a speech on 'cancel culture' in Florida

    The president is set to tour the state with Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Covid-19: Sri Lanka reverses 'anti-Muslim' cremation order

    Critics said the forced burial order was intended to target minorities and did not respect religions.

  • A 2017 Jen Psaki tweet questioning the legality of bombing Syria is reemerging after Biden launched an airstrike

    "What is the legal authority for strikes?" wrote Psaki in response to the Trump administration's firing on the Assad regime.

  • From the hinterland to Hollywood: how Indian farmers galvanised a protest movement

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is struggling to beat back his biggest political challenge in years from a protest movement which began with disgruntled farmers travelling to New Delhi on tractors and is now gaining wider support at home and abroad. Simmering in makeshift camps housing tens of thousands of farmers since last year, the movement has seen a dramatic growth in recent weeks, getting backing from environmental activists, opposition parties and even A-list Western celebrities. At its heart are three new farm laws passed by the government last September, thanks to the majority Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoys in the lower house of parliament.

  • Michelin chef switches to hospital canteen

    This Michelin star chef cooks for hospital patientsLocation: Bad Belzig, GermanyPeter Fruehsammer went to work at the Ernst von Bergmann clinicafter Germany’s lockdown forced restaurants to close(SOUNDBITE) (German) MICHELIN CHEF, PETER FRUEHSAMMER, SAYING:"I believe this is soul food. I give my heart so that people feel good and it reaches patients' souls. Since we only use fresh products we believe that what we cook is healthy. I am convinced that within our limits we make a contribution towards patients' recovery."His dishes have added a touch of excitement to the canteen’s menu(SOUNDBITE) (German) HOSPITAL PHYSIOTHERAPIST, STEFANIE JAHNS, SAYING:"Great as always. It's a big portion and it's healthy. So far I have loved it. Ever since this cook arrived I come to eat here regularly. Before, that was not the case. There are dishes I didn't know and that I'm discovering now."