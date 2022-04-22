At a pivotal moment for Western unity over Ukraine, a divisive French presidential race

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Monique El-Faizy
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Marine Le Pen
    Marine Le Pen
    French lawyer and politician
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Jean-Marie Le Pen
    Jean-Marie Le Pen
    French right-wing and nationalist politician
El presidente franc&#xe9;s y candidato presidencial centrista Emmanuel Macron se toma una selfie con residentes durante una escala de campa&#xf1;a el jueves 21 de abril de 2022 en Saint-Denis, en las afueras de Par&#xed;s. (Ludovic Marin, Pool v&#xed;a AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron takes a selfie with supporters at a campaign stop Thursday on the outskirts of Paris. (Ludovic Marin / Pool Photo)

Days before a consequential French election, at a fraught moment of the war on Europe’s eastern edge, President Emmanuel Macron had a telling debate exchange with challenger Marine Le Pen, who embodies the far right’s best chance yet to seize power in one of the continent’s most important and influential nations.

“I am not like you,” declared Le Pen, 53, a longtime politician who has worked hard to soften her extreme anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim and anti-European Union image since the two last went head to head at the polls five years ago.

“You are not like me — thank you for the reminder,” retorted Macron, 44, an EU-embracing, cosmopolitan centrist who became France’s youngest elected president when he trounced Le Pen in the 2017 contest.

Polls suggest that Macron will again prevail in Sunday’s runoff vote against the nationalist-populist Le Pen, but by what could be a considerably closer margin than the last time around.

This contest, analysts say, is driven by a divisive political dynamic: Backers of both Macron and Le Pen view the opposing camp’s candidate not merely as unappealing but as an active threat to the country and its way of life.

Even after the election is over, the deep fissures laid bare by the campaign will continue to reverberate outside France’s borders.

The country is the European Union’s second-biggest economy and the bloc’s most powerful state alongside Germany. As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, it is the only EU country with veto power in the world body. And the war in Ukraine vastly raises the stakes for European unity.

Marine Le Pen talks to a woman in a mask and headscarf at a crowded market
French presidential challenger Marine Le Pen campaigns at a market in Pertuis, in southern France. (Daniel Cole / Associated Press)

Although Le Pen has condemned Russia’s invasion of its neighbor, she opposes sanctions on Russian gas and oil, a direction in which the EU is moving. She has backed off from her previous advocacy for quitting NATO but says she would withdraw France from the alliance’s integrated command structure, has been friendly with Russian President Vladimir Putin and argues for a “strategic rapprochement” between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and Russia once the fighting in Ukraine ends.

In a sign of their concern over what might happen in Sunday’s runoff, the leaders of Germany, Spain and Portugal published a column Thursday in several European papers urging French voters to back Macron. The commentary did not mention either candidate by name but referred to one

as a “democratic” politician who supports a “powerful and autonomous European Union” and the other as an “extreme-right candidate who openly sides with those who attack our freedom and democracy.”

Analysts say that simply by being a more viable candidate in Sunday’s rematch than she was five years ago, Le Pen has already achieved a significant victory. She and Macron were the two top vote-getters in the April 10 first-round vote, separated by fewer than 5 percentage points.

“Never, in the modern history of France, never has a candidate from the extreme right gotten so close to power,” said Vincent Martigny, a professor of political science at the University of Nice.

Since the initial vote this month, Macron has widened his lead, polling up to 12 percentage points ahead in some surveys. Nonetheless, Le Pen’s first-round performance was seen as a wake-up call for the French political establishment.

Macron swept into office in 2017 promising a new kind of politics, appealing to voters on both sides of the political spectrum. But in some quarters, disillusionment has set in.

Once ensconced in the Elysee Palace, he veered to the right, alienating supporters on the left, and failed to deliver the environmental program that activists had hoped for. Many of those struggling economically say Macron is out of touch, and a common gibe labels him the “president of the rich.”

The president got a brief bump in the polls over his statesmanlike role before and after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, but as the war has dragged on for two months, initial enthusiasm for his diplomacy on the world stage has subsided.

On the campaign trail, Le Pen has played down earlier demands to end immigration, leave the European Union and ban the Muslim head scarf in public places. Instead, she has stressed pocketbook issues that resonate well with not only her voter base but also Macron’s.

Conversely, Macron has moved to the right on some issues to try to steal some of Le Pen’s thunder and keep abreast of a general rightward shift by the French electorate. He has toughened his stance on immigration and appointed a hard-line interior minister to burnish his law-and-order credentials.

French presidential candidates facing off in a debate
French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right contender Marine Le Pen pose before a televised debate Wednesday. (Ludovic Marin / Pool Photo)

In Wednesday evening’s debate, Le Pen delivered a more polished performance than her crash-and-burn stage presence during the 2017 debate but made clear that her core beliefs had not changed.

“We are facing barbarism,” she said. “We must deal with the problem of massive, unregulated immigration, which is aggravating insecurity in our country.” Le Pen also called Muslim head coverings for women “a uniform imposed by Islamists.”

Seemingly aware of his image as aloof and arrogant, Macron used the debate to try to convince voters that he empathized with them, understood their difficulties — and was the only candidate with realistic solutions. He pledged help for students and higher wages for teachers, and promised to improve working conditions for healthcare workers.

But his body language — arms crossed as he listened, an expression on his face some saw as patronizing — undercut efforts to identify with everyman voters. So did some of his rhetoric. When Le Pen tried to talk about the national debt, which swelled because of Macron’s pandemic bailout package, he scolded her: “Stop mixing things up.”

With the war in Ukraine, Le Pen’s longtime friendly stance toward Putin has become a point of political vulnerability. In the debate, Macron jabbed at her over a loan to her party for her previous presidential campaign that was contracted through a Russian bank.

“You’re talking about your banker when you talk about Russia,” he said. “You depend on Russian power. You depend on Mr. Putin.”

Over the last decade, Le Pen has tried to rehabilitate her image and that of her movement, an effort critics and backers alike describe as “de-demonization.” In 2011, she rebranded her party as the National Rally, changing its name from the National Front, which under her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, was long associated with antisemitism and attacks on immigrants.

While emphasizing a sympathy for the common man, she has tried to cultivate an almost maternal demeanor that, to some, eclipsed hard-line elements of her platform.

“Her image isn’t excellent, but it’s better than five years ago, and maybe ever,” said Emilien Houard-Vial, who teaches political science at Paris’ Sciences Po university.

At a recent rally, Le Pen took a supporter’s 6-year-old daughter onstage and agreed to the child’s plea that the candidate take her to Disneyland if she is elected president. “This promise, be sure, I will also keep,” Le Pen’s official Twitter account said afterward.

Political theater aside, many voters say they will go to the polls with the aim of defeating one of the candidates, rather than in a genuine expression of support for the other.

Jean Galen, a property developer in southwestern France, plans to vote for Le Pen. He said he now sees Macron, whom he backed in 2017, as domineering and authoritarian-minded.

“I suspect that many will vote for Macron out of fear of Le Pen,” he said. “I am going to vote for Le Pen out of fear of Macron.”

For him, as for a chunk of the electorate, the COVID-19 pandemic is a wedge issue.

In January, Macron used a pungent epithet to describe his desire to isolate and inconvenience those who refuse to be vaccinated. Although some compatriots cheered that remark, Galen was emphatically not among them.

Coralie Renardier, a 27-year-old guest-relations specialist in Paris, doesn’t think Macron lived up to his promises but plans to vote for him anyway.

“It will be too dangerous,” she said, “to have the extreme right.”

El-Faizy is a special correspondent. Times staff writer Laura King in Berlin contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Readers comment on affordable housing, polarization and the state rejecting math textbooks

    Readers comment on affordable housing, polarization and the state rejecting math textbooks

  • France gears up for presidential election debate

    STORY: Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen will face each-other in a traditional second round debate before the French head to the polls on Sunday (April 24).Only four days before the vote, Macron seems in a more comfortable position than Le Pen and seen as winning the election run-off with 54% of the vote, according to pollster Harris Interactive.But the two-hour TV debate which starts at 1900 GMT on Wednesday evening is the highlight of the campaign, for many voters, and an event not to be missed.Speaking ahead of the debate, lead researcher at the French National Centre for Scientific Research Isabelle Veyrat-Masson said that candidates who appear to win second round TV debates are always those who are leading in the polls.Voters in Paris said they would be tuning into Wednesday's debate, describing it as a "boxing match" and a "war of words."

  • Kendrick Perkins defends Sixers coach Doc Rivers from past criticisms

    ESPN's Kendrick Perkins defends Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers from his past criticisms.

  • Who gets to decide if you’re part of the Jayhawks fan family? You — and nobody else

    You don’t have to be on the team to consider yourself part of the University of Kansas “we.” | Opinion

  • East African Community agrees on regional force to try to end Congo unrest

    The seven countries of the East African Community (EAC) have agreed to set up a regional military force to try to end decades of bloodshed caused by militant activity in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya said. Despite billions of dollars spent on one of the United Nation's largest peacekeeping forces, more than 120 rebel groups continue to operate across large swathes of east Congo almost two decades after the official end of the central African country's civil wars. The EAC, which Congo joined last month, called on local armed groups to join a political process to resolve their grievances or "be handled militarily", the office of Kenya's president said in a statement following an EAC meeting in Nairobi on Thursday.

  • Jordan Klepper Spotlights Far-Right Leader Who Shares Trump's 'Butthurt Mentality'

    "The Daily Show" comedian headed to Hungary to find out why Trump supporters are so obsessed with the European country.

  • Russia defence ministry seeks greater secrecy on military deaths in Ukraine

    The Russian defence ministry has proposed that relatives of soldiers killed in Ukraine should have to apply to military rather than civilian authorities for compensation payments, imposing an extra level of secrecy around its war losses. Russia already classifies military deaths as state secrets even in times of peace and has not updated its official casualty figures in Ukraine for nearly four weeks. In its proposal, the defence ministry asked that the benefits paid to the families of fallen soldiers no longer be overseen by civilian officials but handled by enlistment offices instead.

  • ‘Butcher of Bucha’ sanctioned by UK in crackdown on Vladimir Putin’s generals

    The "Butcher of Bucha" has been sanctioned by the UK after committing "heinous" acts in Ukraine, as Liz Truss announced a crackdown on Vladimir Putin's generals.

  • ND lawmaker quits panel leadership after texts with inmate

    North Dakota's longest-serving state senator resigned Wednesday as head of a powerful panel that oversees the Legislature's business between sessions, just days after a published report that he had exchanged scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges. Republican Sen. Ray Holmberg, 79, stepped down from the Legislative Management committee, saying in a statement “recent events and discussions have made it clear to me that the interim governing body of the legislature, Legislative Management, does not need to be any part of that discussion.” Holmberg will remain on the panel, but not as its chairman.

  • Oklahoma Football showcases alternative logo at midfield for Spring game

    The Spring Game Oklahoma Outline logo returns for the 2022 scrimmage as fans clamor for it to remain permanently.

  • Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images

    New satellite images show apparent mass graves near Mariupol, where local officials accused Russia of burying up to 9,000 Ukrainian civilians to conceal the slaughter taking place in the ruined port city that’s almost entirely under Russian control. The images emerged just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday claimed victory in the battle for Mariupol, despite the presence of an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters who were still holed up at a giant steel mill. Putin ordered his troops to seal off the stronghold “so that not even a fly comes through” instead of storming it. Putin’s decision to blockade the Azovstal steel plant likely indicates a desire to contain Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol and free up Russian forces to be deployed elsewhere in eastern Ukraine, Britain's Defense Ministry said in an assessment Friday.

  • Kevin McCarthy’s Trump Denial Falls Apart In Hours With Release Of New Audio

    The House minority leader got busted after new audio shows what he really said about the former president behind the scenes.

  • Trump lashes out at Georgia officials over effort to remove Greene from ballot

    Former President Trump lashed out at top Georgia officials amid an effort to challenge Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) candidacy for reeelction, though neither official was involved in a recent federal judge’s ruling on the matter. “The Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, and Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, perhaps in collusion with the Radical Left…

  • Tulsi Gabbard demands retraction of Romney ‘treason’ accusation

    Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) sent a cease and desist letter to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) over a March tweet in which he alleged her statements were “treasonous lies” and said she was “parroting false Russian propaganda.” In a tweet on Wednesday, Gabbard shared that she had sent cease and desist letters to Romney and former television personality Keith…

  • Donald Trump Jr. Says He'll Keep Wearing A Mask For One Reason

    It's not for safety.

  • Former head of state-run Chinese newspaper claims 'high probability’ of war with US

    The prominent former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, a highly popular state-run Chinese media outlet, published a commentary on Saturday urging Chinese citizens to “prepare for a military struggle” in the near future. The commentary, written by journalist Hu Xijin, came after U.S. senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and six other U.S. officials visited Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, last Thursday. The visit was strongly denounced by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, who warned that China is “firmly opposed to any form of official exchange between the U.S. and Taiwan.”

  • Trump Denies Claim He Stormed Off Piers Morgan Interview With Audio Recording

    The ex-president called the teaser for the interview "unlawfully and deceptively" edited. The TV host said his promo was “as rigged as the 2020 Election.”

  • Mitch McConnell backed down from voting to convict Trump of inciting an insurrection because he 'didn't get to be leader by voting with 5 people in the conference,' book says

    Despite his initial belief that his party would break with Trump after January 6, 2021, McConnell realized the rest of his caucus wasn't on board.

  • Tennessee Republican says only Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump will care that state GOP kicked Trump-endorsed candidate off the ballot because 'she's Jewish'

    "I think Jared Kushner — he's Jewish, she's Jewish — I think Jared will be upset. Ivanka will be upset. I don't think Trump cares," said State Sen. Frank Niceley.

  • Man who wrote the book on Disney and Florida warns of economic fallout from Reedy Creek dissolution

    Foglesong said dissolving Reedy Creek would mean all the services the district Disney normally provides would have to be paid for by either nearby local governments or by the state.