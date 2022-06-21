After a Pivotal Period in Ukraine, U.S. Officials Predict the War's Path

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Helene Cooper, Eric Schmitt and Julian E. Barnes
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine
Ukrainian police assist residents of Severodonetsk, Ukraine, May 24, 2022. (Finbarr O'Reilly/The New York Times)
Ukrainian police assist residents of Severodonetsk, Ukraine, May 24, 2022. (Finbarr O'Reilly/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON — When Russia shifted its military campaign to focus on eastern Ukraine this spring, senior officials in the Biden administration said the next four to six weeks of fighting would determine the war’s eventual path.

That time has passed, and officials say the picture is increasingly clear: Russia is likely to end up with more territory, they said, but neither side will gain full control of the region as a depleted Russian military faces an opponent armed with increasingly sophisticated weapons.

While Russia has seized territory in the easternmost region of Luhansk, its progress has been plodding. Meanwhile, the arrival of U.S. long-range artillery systems, and Ukrainians trained on how to use them, should help Ukraine in the battles to come, said Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

“If they use it properly, practically, then they’re going to have very, very good effects on the battlefield,” Milley told reporters traveling home with him this month after visiting Europe.

Pentagon officials said that meant Russia might not be able to make similar gains in neighboring Donetsk, which along with Luhansk forms the mineral-rich region of Donbas. Ukrainian troops have been battling Russian-backed separatists in Donbas since 2014, when Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

After weeks of bloody battles in the east — with as many as 200 Ukrainian soldiers killed daily, by the government’s own estimate, and a similar or higher toll among Russian troops, according to Western estimates — Russia holds roughly the same amount of territory in Donetsk as the separatists controlled in February before the invasion.

But U.S. officials say they expect Russia to soon take over the entire Luhansk region. One defense official said he anticipated that the twin cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk would fall in days, as Russian forces pounded the area with heavy artillery and “dumb bombs” — unguided munitions that inflict high casualties.

According to reports over the weekend, Russian forces had broken through the Ukrainian front line in Toshkivka, a town just outside Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk. Seizing Toshkivka would put the Russians closer to being able to threaten Ukrainian supply lines to the two cities, the last major population centers in Luhansk that have not fallen to Russia. As of Monday, it was unclear which side held Toshkivka.

Russian ground troops have advanced slowly, in some cases taking weeks to move 1 or 2 miles, U.S. officials said. That might signal a lack of infantry soldiers or extra caution by Moscow after it experienced supply-line problems in its disastrous first weeks of the war.

Several military analysts say Russia is at peak combat effectiveness in the east, as long-range artillery systems promised to Ukraine from NATO countries are still trickling in. Ukraine is hugely outgunned, they say, a stark fact that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged last week.

“The price of this battle for us is very high,” he said in a nightly address. “It’s just scary. And we draw the attention of our partners on a daily basis to the fact that only a sufficient number of modern artillery for Ukraine will ensure our advantage and finally the end of Russian torture of the Ukrainian Donbas.”

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced an additional $1 billion in weapons and aid for Ukraine, in a package that includes more long-range artillery, anti-ship missile launchers, and rounds for howitzers and for the new U.S. rocket system. Overall, the United States has committed about $5.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded Feb. 24.

Zelenskyy and his aides have appealed to the West to supply more of the sophisticated armaments it has already sent. They have questioned their allies’ commitment to the Ukrainian cause and insisted that nothing else can stop Russia’s advance, which even by conservative estimates has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of civilians and soldiers.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged Western allies last week to redouble their military aid to Ukraine, warning that the country “is facing a pivotal moment on the battlefield” in its nearly four-month fight with Russia. Austin and Milley met with U.S. allies in Brussels to discuss how to further help Ukraine.

Pentagon officials expect that the arrival of more long-range artillery systems will change the battlefield in Donetsk, if not in Luhansk.

Frederick B. Hodges, a former top U.S. Army commander in Europe who is now with the Center for European Policy Analysis, said the war would probably last many more months. But he predicted that Ukraine’s forces — bolstered by heavy artillery from the West — would slow Russia’s advance and begin to roll back its gains by late summer.

“War is a test of will, and the Ukrainians have superior will,” Hodges said. “I see the Ukrainian logistical situation getting better each week while the Russian logistical situation will slowly degrade. They have no allies or friends.”

Russia’s military is built for short, high-intensity campaigns defined by a heavy use of artillery, military analysts said. It is not prepared for a sustained occupation or the kind of grinding war of attrition underway in eastern Ukraine that requires swapping out battered ground forces.

“This is a critical period for both sides,” said Michael Kofman, director of Russian studies at CNA, a research institute in Arlington, Virginia. “Probably in the next two months, both forces will be exhausted. Ukraine has a deficit of equipment and ammunition. Russia has already lost a lot of its combat power, and its force is not well suited for a sustained ground war of this scale and duration.”

Russia will try to continue making mile-by-mile territorial gains and then will probably harden its front lines with mines and other defenses against a Ukrainian counterattack, which is expected after the long-range artillery systems arrive on the battlefield, analysts said.

In recent days, neither force has been able to achieve a major breakthrough in its opponent’s front lines.

Even though terrain could change hands, “neither side has the mass to exploit minor gains,” Christopher M. Dougherty, a former Army Ranger and a defense analyst at the Center for a New American Security, said in a Twitter post this month. “The war now likely becomes a test of endurance.”

As a result, several military analysts said, Moscow and Kyiv will both rush reinforcements to the front lines.

“The race to resupply will be critical for both sides,” Col. John B. Barranco of the Marine Corps, Col. Benjamin G. Johnson of the Army and Lt. Col. Tyson Wetzel of the Air Force wrote in an Atlantic Council analysis.

“To replace its losses, the Kremlin may need to resort to sending in thousands more conscripts,” the officers said, adding that Ukraine will need to maintain its logistics lines and move forward ground-based weapons, including long-range artillery and unmanned aerial systems.

Analysts and former U.S. commanders offered differing forecasts on how the war might change.

Weaknesses in the Ukrainian military’s position are beginning to show — and are sowing concern. While some independent analysts have predicted that the Russian advance will be halted in Sievierodonetsk, U.S. government experts are not so sure. Some say they believe that the grinding Russian advance could continue and that the Russians could soon make more progress in areas where Ukrainian counterattacks have been successful.

The tactics Russia is using, according to current and former officials, are having a devastating effect in eastern Ukraine, wreaking so much destruction that Zelenskyy has said troops are fighting over “dead cities” where most civilians have fled.

Other analysts predict a back-and-forth that could stretch for months or even years.

“This is likely to keep going, with each side trading territory on the margins,” Kofman said. “It’s going to be a dynamic situation. There are unlikely to be significant collapses or major surrenders.”

Military and intelligence officials said Russia had continued to suffer severe losses and was struggling to recruit soldiers to refill its ranks. Morale is low in the Russian military, and problems with poorly maintained equipment persist, U.S. officials and analysts say.

The fight in the Donbas has become a deadly artillery duel that is inflicting heavy casualties on both sides.

Commercial satellite imagery of craters in eastern Ukraine suggests that Russian artillery shells are often exploding on the ground near Ukrainian trenches, not in the air above them. Airburst artillery kills soldiers in trenches more effectively.

Stephen Biddle, a military expert and professor of international relations at Columbia University, said the imagery suggested that the Russians were using old ammunition that had been poorly maintained.

But inefficient artillery can still be very destructive when employed en masse.

“Quantity has a quality all its own,” Biddle said. “If I were one of the infantry getting pounded in those trenches, I’m not sure how much better I’d feel knowing that Russian artillery could be even more lethal if it were better maintained and employed.”

© 2022 The New York Times Company

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man riding bicycle dies after being struck by vehicle in Warren County

    A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Warren County Monday evening.

  • Texas GOP boos, rebukes John Cornyn over Senate gun negotiations, approves hard-right platform

    Texas GOP boos, rebukes John Cornyn over Senate gun negotiations, approves hard-right platform

  • Drone captures strikes in Ukrainian village

    STORY: The aerial images showed columns of smoke rising over several burnt out buildings, with shells blasting near approaching armored vehicles.The location of the video was verified by the roads, buildings and fields which matched satellite imagery. Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or the date it was filmed.On Monday (June 20) Russian-backed separatist forces said they had taken the village, which lays beside the main southern road towards the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk.Vitaly Kiselev, an assistant to the self-styled interior minister of the Russian-backed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), was quoted by TASS new agency as saying the village of Toshkivka, about 15.5 miles south of Sievierodonetsk, had been taken.The governor of the Ukrainian region of Luhansk, Serhiy Gaidai, told Ukrainian television that pro-Russian forces were trying to break through the lines of Toshkivka.Ukraine's general staff said on Sunday (June 19) Ukrainian forces had repelled heavy fighting near Toshkivka and a number of other villages around Sievierdonetsk.Reuters was unable to independently verify the battlefield claims of either side.

  • Burkina Faso tells civilians to evacuate vast zones ahead of military operations

    Burkina Faso's army has ordered civilians to evacuate two large "military interest zones" in its northern and southeastern regions ahead of anticipated operations against Islamist insurgents, it said. "All human activities that risk exposure to the effects of the military operations which will be conducted shortly are prohibited," said commander of national operations, Lieutenant-colonel Yves-Didier Bamouni, on state TV. The West Africa country has been battling an insurgency by Islamist militants, some linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, since 2015.

  • How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?

    As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Discover: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check Also...

  • Is a state Senate seat slipping away from the GOP? Stanislaus County updates count

    The Republicans appear to lose grasp on easy state Senate seat.

  • Bengals working to make Evan McPherson a better practice kicker

    The Bengals’ offseason work ended with kicker Evan McPherson nailing a 63-yard field goal while teammates harassed him. “He kept his concentration and piped it right down the middle,” special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons said, via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “He has to use his experiences that he had a year ago and [more]

  • The moments resonating from the Jan. 6 hearings (so far)

    By the numbers, the Jan. 6 committee hearings attracted 20 million live viewers on opening night, 11 million for the first daytime session and nearly 9 million for Thursday's third installment. Memorable moments from each hearing are sliced for quick consumption on countless news programs, comedy shows and online, to the point where some have been seen more times later than when they were live. In many respects, it's the first congressional hearing in memory that seems specifically designed with modern media needs in mind, said Jeff Jarvis, a City University of New York journalism professor and frequent blogger on the media.

  • Ukrainian Air Force destroys Russian stronghold and kill soldiers from company tactical group

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 00:00 On Sunday, 19 June, Ukrainian aircraft destroyed a Russian stronghold and killed soldiers from a Russian company tactical group, while Ukrainian Air Force anti-aircraft missile forces shot down a Russian drone.

  • Ukrainian counter-offensive brings more losses to invaders in southern region

    The Ukrainian army is conducting a successful counter-offensive in the southern region of the country, bringing more losses to the invading Russian forces, Operational Command South, the tactical center of Ukrainian Armed Forces in that region, reported on June 21.

  • Pence Says He’s Never Seen a President Lie as Much as … Biden

    The former vice president is still carrying water for Donald Trump, who wanted him dead last Jan. 6 after he refused to accept one of the most consequential fabrications in American history

  • Putin Is Dreaming of This Nightmare End to the War

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesAs Russia’s invasion of Ukraine passes its hundredth day, it’s no surprise that experts, scholars, and pundits are obsessively writing about how this war may end.The most optimistic among them are convinced that Russia’s military effort may fizzle out in the next couple of months. They speculate that Russia will run out of the microchips it needs to engage in modern warfare, or ammunition, or even soldiers. Russia’s push in the Do

  • Intercepted Russian military conversation reveals frustration with defective equipment and Ukrainian shelling

    Russian soldiers invading Ukraine are seemingly under pressure due to defective equipment and shelling by the Ukrainian military, according to a new intercepted conversation published by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry (HUR) on Telegram messenger on June 18.

  • Ukrainian Air Force reveals how pilots manage to shoot down Russian missiles

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 16:47 Pilots of the Air Force of Ukraine sometimes manage to intercept Russian cruise missiles in the air. Source: Army Inform Details: The official publication of the Ministry of Defence [of Ukraine] gives an example of Russian cruise missiles launched from the Caspian Sea.

  • Former White House aide says she heard Trump in private blurt out 'Can you believe I lost to this guy?' while watching Biden on TV

    Ex-Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin said it's going to be hard to prove the former president's intention in perpetuating the "Big Lie."

  • Italian company accused of supplying Russian military, even after invasion

    Italian company Danieli continues to supply Russian the military industry with machines used to manufacture nuclear submarines and tanks, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said in a Facebook post on June 20.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian assaults on Sievierodonetsk and Sloviansk fronts General Staff report

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 18:54 The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian assault operations near Myrna Dolyna and Bila Hora on the Sievierodonetsk front and near Bohorodychne on the Sloviansk front.

  • In a rare moment of goodwill, Trump expressed concern for President Joe Biden after he fell off his bicycle: 'I hope he's ok'

    Speaking in Memphis, Tennessee, Donald Trump said of the president's bike fall, "We do hope that Biden's okay. That was scary."

  • You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

    Maxim Shemetov/REUTERSRussia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPI

  • Russia is offering inflated salaries for volunteers to fight in Ukraine. Many of them would normally be considered too old to fight.

    Russia's military resources have been greatly depleted by the invasion of Ukraine. The country removed the age cap for serving soldiers last month.