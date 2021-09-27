When Will Pivotal Systems Corporation (ASX:PVS) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Pivotal Systems Corporation's (ASX:PVS) future prospects. Pivotal Systems Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of gas flow and flow ratio controllers for the semiconductor industry in Asia and North America. The AU$154m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$9.1m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$5.6m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Pivotal Systems will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Pivotal Systems, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$1.9m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 105% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Pivotal Systems given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 4.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

