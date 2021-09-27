Pivotal Week for Indian Traders May Pave Way For Foreign Inflows

David Finnerty and Ronojoy Mazumdar
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Indian investors face a crucial week with announcements due on a key index review for the nation’s bonds and also on the government’s borrowing plan for the next six months.

Most Read from Bloomberg

FTSE Russell will announce its annual review for equity and fixed-income markets on Thursday, with Indian debt already on a watchlist for potential upgrading. While the government has yet to say when it will announce its next borrowing program, officials from the central bank and finance ministry will decide the plan on Monday, people familiar have said.

“This week will lay the ground for the second half of the year, and could be an inflection point for the markets,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. in Mumbai. “Bond index inclusion could be a game changer for India, luring massive foreign inflows.”

The rupee has declined about 1% this month so far, and is among Asia’s worst performers, as the Fed’s hawkish pivot strengthened the dollar, even as the Reserve Bank of India has maintained its easy stance. A potential inclusion by FTSE Russell may pave the way for big foreign inflows and burnish the rupee and bonds.

The rupee appears poised for more near-term losses against the greenback given the currency pair’s slow stochastics, a momentum indicator, signaling it is still not in the oversold territory against the dollar. However, any further losses may be limited given initial rupee support around 74 level.

Indian bonds are already heading for the biggest monthly gain since April, and may get a further boost if the government decides to cut back borrowing for the second half of the fiscal year as revenue improves.

READ: Index Inclusion Buzz Lures Foreigners Back Into Indian Bonds

Index addition looks more imminent after a finance ministry official earlier this month said the nation has completed most of the work required to be a part of the global benchmarks.

India’s inclusion in the global bond indexes, expected by early 2022, may attract as much as $250 billion of inflows in the next decade, according to Morgan Stanley, which sees the 10-year bond yields to ease to 5.85% in 2022 from 6.18% on Friday. The move may lead to the rupee gaining by more than 1.5% to 72.50 per dollar, from Friday’s close, according to HDFC Securities Ltd.

Indian bonds are also under review for inclusion by JPMorgan Chase & Co., which typically assesses its index this month, while Bloomberg Index Services Ltd. last week said there is currently no estimated timeline in place for India’s inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index.

An index inclusion “could be a big trigger, leading to rapid appreciation in the rupee,” said Dilip Parmar, analyst at HDFC Securities. “The central bank may not be too aggressive in buying or selling dollars, and may give time for the rupee to adjust to the market.”

Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News, is also the parent company of Bloomberg Index Services Ltd., which administers indexes that compete with those from other providers.

Here are the key Asian economic data due this week:

  • Monday, September 27: Taiwan industrial production

  • Tuesday, September 28: Australia retail sales, China industrial profits, South Korea consumer confidence, Malaysia trade balance

  • Wednesday, September 29: Bank of Thailand rate decision

  • Thursday, September 30: China manufacturing, non-manufacturing PMI and Caixin manufacturing PMI, Australia building approvals, New Zealand business confidence and building permits, Japan retail sales and industrial production, South Korea business surveys and industrial production, Indian 2Q BoP current account balance, Thailand trade and current account data

  • Friday, October 1: Japan 3Q Tankan survey and manufacturing PMI, Australia home loans, New Zealand consumer confidence, South Korea trade data, Indonesia CPI, Thailand business sentiment

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Debt Limit Fight as Much About 2022 Politics as Fiscal Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is heading to the precipice of a debt default as much for the sake of campaign ads and political branding as fiscal philosophy.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingWhile agreeing that the statutory limit on U.S. borrowing must

  • Facebook Rebuts Report Calling Instagram ‘Toxic’ for Teen Girls

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. said body image was the only area out of 12 categories in its research into well-being issues where more teenage girls felt Instagram made things worse instead of better. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe social med

  • A Global Equity Trader’s Guide for China Evergrande Debt Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis might not be China’s “Lehman moment” but it has sent ripples through stocks tied to the developer and the world’s second-biggest economy.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingCreditors, investors and

  • Quants Are Taking Over the World of Bonds in a Big Invesco Poll

    (Bloomberg) -- The quant revolution in fixed income is here at long last, if the latest Invesco Ltd. poll is anything to go by. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingWith the work-from-home era fueling a boom in electronic trading, the majority of inve

  • China Detains Chiefs of Troubled HNA Amid Xi Wider Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe chairman and CEO of China’s HNA Group Co. were detained by police, the latest twist in the saga of the once high-flying conglomerate whose debt-fueled acquisitions became an early symbol of the c

  • Prudential Raises $2.4 Billion From Hong Kong Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Prudential Plc has raised HK$18.8 billion ($2.4 billion) from its Hong Kong share offering after pricing the stock at a slight discount to its last close in London.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe London-based insurer sold 130.8

  • Want $1,500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $63,000 Into These Stocks

    While there is no shortage of strategies that are effective moneymakers on Wall Street, buying dividend stocks has been a particularly smart method to build wealth. In 2013, the J.P. Morgan Asset Management division of JPMorgan Chase released a report examining the average annual return of companies that initiated and grew their dividend between 1972 and 2012, as compared with publicly traded companies that didn't pay a dividend over the same period. The difference in average annual return was night and day.

  • Why U.S. Gunmakers Could Soon Face New Competition

    Major names in the U.S. firearms industry, including Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) and Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE: RGR) could soon have significant new competition. Czech gun manufacturer Česká zbrojovka Group (OTC: CZGZ.F), or CZG, is gearing up for a strong push into the U.S. after acquiring Colt. CZG is now much better positioned to compete for law enforcement and military firearms contracts in the U.S., along with expanded civilian firearm sales.

  • GE Just Made Its Biggest Acquisition in Years

    Not too long ago, General Electric (NYSE: GE) had a penchant for making big acquisitions. This forced GE to change course and begin selling off pieces of the business in order to repair its balance sheet. On Thursday, the company announced its biggest acquisition in over four years, as its healthcare division plans to buy BK Medical from Altaris Capital Partners.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • Love Dividends? 2 Stocks You Might Want to Buy

    The stock market has pulled back a little and these two reliable dividend payers look like they are on sale. It could be time to buy.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Supply chain issues, inflation, rising COVID-19 cases, and China's Evergrande Group crisis are just a few of the fears rippling through markets right now. The U.S. stock market remains one of the best places to park savings long term.

  • 3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

    Right now is the perfect time to think about stocks to buy during any market environment. Why? Because we've had a recent example of how quickly things can change. Concerns about the economy and the pandemic weighed on the market -- after months of solid gains.

  • Is a Stock Market Crash Looming? Here's What the Data Says You Should Be Focused On

    History may not be investors' friend in the near term, but it's one of their greatest long-term allies.

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    High yields can be alluring, but dividend growth stocks are where the real money is to be made. Dividend Aristocrats are among the best dividend growth stocks, having proved their mettle with at least 25 years of consecutive annual dividend increases. If you have $500 cash right now, take advantage of the market volatility and check out these three Dividend Aristocrats that are really smart buys at current prices.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money Sooner Than You Think

    It will probably take IIP longer to double again, but achieving the goal within the next three to five years seems quite attainable. IIP is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that's focused on the medical cannabis market. The company has generated its growth so far by buying properties from medical cannabis operators, then leasing those properties back to the operators.

  • Want to Retire a Millionaire With Zero Effort? This Investment Can Get You There.

    Retiring a millionaire may seem out of reach, especially if you're not already wealthy. However, it's easier than you may think to retire rich, even if you're earning an average salary.

  • Bond Yields Are Surging and Could Keep Rising. What That Means for Stocks.

    The rising yield on the 10-year Treasury suggests it can climb even more in the short-term, making cyclical stocks look like good bets.

  • 3 Stocks We're Ready to Buy if the Market Crashes This Month

    These tech stocks are riding secular growth trends, but would be especially good buys if there's a market pullback.

  • A hamster has been trading cryptocurrencies in a cage rigged to automatically buy and sell tokens since June - and it's currently outperforming the S&P 500

    The top cyptocurrencies currently held by the hamster include Tron, Ripple's XRP, cardano's ada, and ether.