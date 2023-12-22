PIX Now Evening Edition 12-21-23
CBS News Bay Area evening edition headlines for Thursday Dec. 21, 2023. Watch full newscasts streamed at the CBS SF website or on the app. Website: http://kpix.com
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The International Trade Commission has sided with the company that accused Apple of infringing on its patents related to blood oxygen monitoring.
A 1999 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight 50th Anniversary Edition sedan, found in a Colorado Springs wrecking yard.
Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger huddle together after news broke Thursday that Florida State is trying to get out of their grant of rights deal with the ACC in order to move to a new conference.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy one day after a federal judge ruled he must immediately pay two Georgia election workers the $148 million defamation judgment determined by a Washington jury.
Yahoo Life chatted with a Rockette backstage at Manhattan’s Radio City Music Hall to learn more about the hard work and athleticism that goes into bringing this holiday tradition to the stage.
The Hall of Fame class will be revealed during the Final Four in April.
Major League Baseball voted to approve some rule changes Thursday.
Setting reasonable valuations will be key for successful 2024 retail IPOs.
In today's edition: Joel Embiid's historic season, the Top 10 classes after National Signing Day, re-drafting the NFL QBs of the last five years, and more.
The battle between Beeper and Apple over iMessage integration looks to be coming to an end. Beeper has issued a fix that it says will be the last one, as it’s done playing ‘cat and mouse’ with Apple.
Intuitive Machines is pushing back the mission of its first lunar lander to mid-February in coordination with launch provider SpaceX, the company said earlier this week. The Houston, Texas-based company said that the new launch window “comes after unfavorable weather conditions resulted in shifts in the SpaceX launch manifest.” The new launch target date, which is a full month after the original January 12-16 window, is due to the mission profile: Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C spacecraft is aiming to land near the lunar south pole, requiring specific lighting conditions that are only present a handful of days each month.
Here's how to get the most affordable mortgage as buyers face higher home loan interest rates and rising house prices.
Microsoft is ending its Windows Mixed Reality platform, adding to a list of deprecated Windows features. This includes Windows Mixed Reality, the accompanying Mixed Reality Portal app and Windows Mixed Reality for Steam VR.