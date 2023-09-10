PIX Now Evening Edition 9-9-23
CBS News Bay Area evening edition headlines for Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Watch full newscasts streamed at the CBS SF website or on the app. Website: http://kpix.com
Despite the writer's strike, a new season of "Jeopardy!" premieres next week. Here's what you need to know.
Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
Everything you need to know about the 2023 MTV VMAs.
Since Quinn Ewers didn't have possession of the snap, any player on Texas' team could advance the fumble.
Mario Cristobal is hoping to turn the tide in his second season as the head coach at Miami, and he’s off to an excellent start.
Daryl Dixon returns this week. Here's how to catch up on "The Walking Dead."
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The league-leading guard is staying in Seattle.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Gauff takes on her first US Open final.
Baylor had a shot for a TD with one second left but its last-gasp pass fell incomplete.
Deion Sanders’ second game as Colorado head coach looked a lot different than the first, but the end result was the same — a win.
'Allows me to reach every inch,' wrote one fan of its flexible design.
The former Disney Channel star opened up about her new album "Guts," including speculation about who her songs are really about.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Hollins' score came as Virginia honored Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry before the game.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The Thunder star has Canada in position to medal for the first time in 87 years, but the Americans stand in the way.
Developer Steve Moser found code hidden within Uber's iPhone app for an offering that's reportedly codenamed "Chore."
The Patriots are back to their initial depth chart at quarterback, in bizarre fashion.