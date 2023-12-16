PIX Now Morning Edition 12-16-23

TechCrunch

As the world's largest AI conference, NeurIPS, got underway in sunny New Orleans, Google shared more on Gemini, its flagship AI model family -- and lots happened elsewhere. In this edition of WiR, we cover Cruise slashing 24% of its driverless workforce (and, relatedly, Tesla's autopilot recall), Twitch's new nudity policy conundrum, Adobe's updated app design language and Instagram launching a generative AI–powered background editor.