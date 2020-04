Pixar pioneers behind Toy Story animation win "Nobel Prize" of computing

Toy Story was the first feature length film released by Pixar and has gone on to become a billion dollar franchise

In the opening scene of Toy Story, released in 1995, a cluster of boxes is scattered across a child's bedroom. The sun streams into the room as a Mr Potato Head doll demands money from a seemingly stricken cast of plastic and plush toys outside a cardboard bank.

Into the picture arrives the hero - a cowboy sheriff made of plastic and fabric with a pull-string to make him speak. The sheriff casts a shadow over the villainous potato who flees from the law.

It's a scene plucked from a child's imagination. It was also the culmination of decades of development in computer animation.

This year two of the men behind those advancements, Ed Catmull and Pat Hanrahan, are the recipients of the Turing Award. The award recognizes "lasting and major" contributions to the field of computing and is considered to be the "Nobel Prize" of computer science.

The award is given by the Association for Computing Machinery and comes with a $1m cash prize split between the winners.

Computer animation

Dr Catmull, one of the founders of Pixar, the studio behind Toy Story, and Dr Hanrahan, one of Pixar's early employees, were notified of their win in early March.

It gave the two old friends and former colleagues just enough time to meet for a celebratory meal before coronavirus lockdown measures were put in place in California, where they both live.

Pixar Studio was "a magic place" to work according to Pat Hanrahan who helped the studio develop the software that makes 3D images More

"The digital revolution we have seen in all kinds of movies, television, games - probably no one made more of the difference to that then Ed and Pat," says David Price, author of the book The Pixar Touch.

To make Toy Story and other computer-animated films possible, Dr Catmull, Dr Hanrahan and their teams had to develop ways to get computers to visualize three-dimensional objects.

During his postdoctoral studies, Dr Catmull created a way to make a computer to recognize a curved surface. Once developers had a mathematically defined curve surface they could begin to add more features to it - like texture and depth.

"Step by step you figure out what kind of lighting should be applied. Then you begin to put in the physics of it because plastic reflects light one way and metal reflects it in a very different way," Dr Catmull explains.

Dr Catmull had always had an interest in animation and film.

After earning, his doctorate and working in a graphics lab in New York, he eventually became the head of computer division of Lucasfilms, founded by George Lucas. The creator of Star Wars and Jurassic Park saw the potential of computer animation in movies.

But Dr Catmull's says his dream to make a feature-length computer animated film was still seen as "wildly impractical".

"Most people dismissed the idea as an irrelevant pipe dream."

Pixar is born

In 1986 the Apple founder Steve Jobs came along. He bought Lucasfilms' computer division and turned it into a standalone company, Pixar.

At first, the firm tried to sell computer hardware. When that failed to take off, Pixar refocused on computer imagery.

Dr Hanrahan was one of the company's earliest employees. He was put in charge of creating a minimum standard for the way computer code is used to describe images.

"Pixar was a magic place," says Dr Hanrahan who now teaches at Stanford University.

He oversaw the creation of RenderMan - the software Pixar uses to create its 3D animation - working with teams from across the industry.

Shading and light

Crucially Dr Hanrahan worked out how to visualize how light reflects off of different surface. On surfaces like human skin some of the light passes through or is absorbed.

Getting this level of light and shade right gave the images a computer could create a realistic look.

RenderMan has been used to create animated films like Toy Story and Pixar's A Bug's Life. It was also essential for visual effects of live-action films including Terminator 2, Titanic and Jurassic Park.