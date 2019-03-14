New Pixel 3 Lite XL benchmark points to the reborn Nexus phone we’ve been waiting for

Google is expected to launch new Pixel hardware at some point in the coming months, but it won’t be the Pixel 4 you want. The next-gen Android flagship won’t be released until this fall, but spring should bring us a new Lite version of the Pixel 3 series. We saw the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite XL appear in previous leaks, including benchmarks that revealed the phones will have mid-range specs. A new leak paints the same picture, and it gives us a good idea of what kind of performance we can expect from the upcoming new Pixel 3 Lite XL.

A leak back in January suggested the Pixel 3 Lite will feature a Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 4GB of memory, but that no longer appears to be the case. The new Geekbench benchmark that was just spotted mentions the full name of the product that’s being tested — Google Pixel 3 Lite XL — and it reveals even lower scores than before. We’re looking at 866 and 4272 scores for single-core and multi-core tests, which are both lower than the 1640 and 4973 scores from a few weeks ago.

The benchmark test also shows that the phone runs Android 9.0 Pie, featuring a Snapdragon 625 chip and 3GB of RAM. Assuming the benchmark relays genuine information, one could conclude that Google might be lowering the bar further to make the Lite phones even more accessible to consumers looking for a cheaper Pixel phone. Aside from mid-range specs, other compromises are expected for the Pixel 3 Lite series, including build quality. It’s unclear at this time whether the cheaper Pixel phones would retain the same camera features from the regular Pixel 3 phones.

That said, we have no idea how much a Pixel 3 Lite phones will cost, given that Google has been running several promotions since the Pixel 3’s launch in October that made the handset significantly cheaper. Google doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to launch the new phones either. We saw the first Pixel 3 Lite leak months ago, and Google still hasn’t announced the phones. The company might unveil them during Google I/O in May, but that’s just speculation for now. Whatever the case, it looks like the low-cost Nexus replacements fans have been clamoring for are finally on the way.

