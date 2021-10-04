Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW): Hedge Funds Are Buying

Debasis Saha
·6 min read

In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Is Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) a healthy stock for your portfolio? Investors who are in the know were getting more optimistic. The number of long hedge fund positions rose by 2 recently. Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. The all time high for this statistic is 12. Our calculations also showed that PXLW isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings). There were 8 hedge funds in our database with PXLW positions at the end of the first quarter.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Hedge funds have more than $3.5 trillion in assets under management, so you can't expect their entire portfolios to beat the market by large margins. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 79 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). So you can still find a lot of gems by following hedge funds' moves today.

Donald Sussman Paloma Partners
Donald Sussman Paloma Partners

Donald Sussman of Paloma Partners

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Keeping this in mind we're going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW).

Do Hedge Funds Think PXLW Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At second quarter's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 25% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in PXLW over the last 24 quarters. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Is PXLW A Good Stock To Buy?
Is PXLW A Good Stock To Buy?

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Two Sigma Advisors, managed by John Overdeck and David Siegel, holds the biggest position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Two Sigma Advisors has a $3.3 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. On Two Sigma Advisors's heels is Israel Englander of Millennium Management, with a $3.1 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other professional money managers that are bullish include Renaissance Technologies, D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw and Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Engineers Gate Manager allocated the biggest weight to Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW), around 0.02% of its 13F portfolio. Two Sigma Advisors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.01 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to PXLW.

As one would reasonably expect, some big names were leading the bulls' herd. ExodusPoint Capital, managed by Michael Gelband, established the most valuable position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). ExodusPoint Capital had $0.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Donald Sussman's Paloma Partners also made a $0.1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new PXLW positions are Ben Levine, Andrew Manuel and Stefan Renold's LMR Partners and Matthew L Pinz's Pinz Capital.

Let's also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). These stocks are Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT), Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB), Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC), Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NYSE:OESX), Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED), BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ), and Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSE:BCV). This group of stocks' market valuations match PXLW's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position WATT,4,936,-2 BELFB,9,20347,1 GENC,4,25965,2 OESX,10,15444,0 SMED,15,20398,6 BBQ,6,87467,2 BCV,1,56,0 Average,7,24373,1.3 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 7 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $24 million. That figure was $9 million in PXLW's case. Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSE:BCV) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for PXLW is 64.1. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 25.7% in 2021 through September 27th and still beat the market by 6.2 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on PXLW as the stock returned 51% since the end of Q2 (through 9/27) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Investor Alert: Shareholder Lawsuit Filed

    Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2021) - The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased LIVE stock or other securities between December 28, 2016 and August 3, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/LiveVentures for more information. Investors

  • Is Lotus Resources (ASX:LOT) Using Debt Sensibly?

    Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of...

  • Coupang Is Near Its All-Time Low; Is It Time to Buy?

    Coupang still has plenty of growth potential ahead, despite shares falling dramatically since its IPO.

  • Stanford Grads’ Stock Trading App Is Indonesia’s Newest Unicorn

    (Bloomberg) -- Ajaib, an Indonesian online stock trading platform, reached a valuation of $1 billion after raising $153 million in a financing round led by DST Global, a venture capital firm that backed Robinhood Markets Inc.Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harves

  • Sen. Sanders says his initial $6T spending package 'too little,' Americans' support on 'our side'

    Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said on Sunday that his initial $6 trillion infrastructure plan was “probably too little,” and that the current $3.5 trillion social spending package is the “minimum.”

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    October is sometimes a scary month for investors. But you don't have anything to be afraid about buying these stocks.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $114,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. A 2013 report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management showed that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. While it's clear that profitable, time-tested companies paying a dividend have delivered superior long-term returns, the question remains: Which dividend stocks to buy?

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding Till at Least 2050

    What will the economy of 2050 look like? Flying cars, carbon neutrality, robots doing our work for us? Who knows? What we do know is that certainty and reliability are two core attributes of top-tier dividend stocks.

  • 3 Sinking Stocks Cathie Wood Keeps Buying Anyway

    What do the world's most confident investors do when their favorite stocks dive along with the rest of the stock market? If you're Cathie Wood, the CEO and founder of ARK Invest you do some bargain shopping. Rising interest rates in the U.S. and a financial crisis in China have been driving down shares of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) Cathie Wood manages for ARK Invest.

  • China Steps Up Efforts to Ring-Fence Evergrande, Not Save It

    (Bloomberg) -- As China Evergrande Group edges closer to a massive restructuring, Beijing has stepped up efforts to limit the fallout, signaling it’s willing to prop up healthy developers, homeowners and the real estate market at the expense of global bondholders. In the last week alone, Chinese authorities have dispatched top financial regulators to nudge the country’s massive banks to ease credit for homebuyers and support the property sector. They also bought out part of Evergrande’s stake in

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    While some popular cannabis companies have sorely disappointed investors, these stocks have what it takes to keep generating returns for the long term.

  • BofA warns oil could hit $100 this winter and spur crisis — protect yourself this way

    BofA's red flag could mean a huge profit opportunity for investors.

  • Why Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell Your Crypto

    Jim Cramer is not one of those financial experts who consistently warns against buying cryptocurrency. The Mad Money host and former hedge fund manager told fans this year that he owns both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). What does Evergrande have to do with crypto?

  • It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) For Its Next Dividend

    It looks like AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business...

  • Why There's Never Been a Better Time to Buy Lucid Group Stock

    It seems like every week up-and-coming electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) makes headlines. On Sep.16 Lucid was crowned the king of range as its Lucid Air Dream Edition sedan got an official Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-rated range of 520 miles -- the highest of any EV ever rated by the EPA. It was all quiet on the western front until Lucid announced late Tuesday afternoon that it had officially started mass production of the Lucid Air, and will begin customer deliveries in late October.

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    It's been a bumpy ride in the stock market lately, and it has a lot of investors worried that their savings are about to take a beating. It would be silly to ignore some of the warning signs, but now's not the time to give up on the stock market. Withdrawing from the market right now would be a fear-driven act, and you should strive to remove emotion from your investment decisions.

  • These 5 Dividend Stocks Pay $71 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual return of companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to companies that didn't offer a dividend over the same time frame. In total, the dividend-paying stocks averaged a 9.5% annualized return over four decades, compared to a meager 1.6% annualized return for the non-dividend stocks. While there are no shortage of dividend stocks for income investors to choose from, the following five companies are truly in a league of their own.

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2030

    These innovative stocks have been beaten down recently, but they could make patient investors a lot richer by the turn of the decade.

  • Shares of China Evergrande are suspended on the Hong Kong stock exchange

    Shares of its unit Evergrande Property Services Group were also suspended, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.