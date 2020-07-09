Pixlee And TurnTo Launch First-Ever 'Customer-Powered Commerce' Partnership

'Customer-Powered Commerce' transforms how brands create content and build community through relevant, relatable, and diverse customer storytelling.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixlee Inc , the leading user-generated content and influencer marketing platform, announced jointly with TurnTo , the top platform for customer-generated product content, a partnership to deliver Customer-Powered Commerce.

Now more than ever, brands struggle with creating scalable and diverse content that represents all their customers. Customer-Powered Commerce puts the customer at the center of brand storytelling and content creation. With Pixlee and TurnTo, brands are able to combine the power of authentic visual customer content with compelling text reviews and ratings. This proven combination puts the customer at the center of branding and content for a measurable lift in revenue, brand affinity, and engagement.

This one-of-a-kind partnership allows brands to leverage all asset types in one place – from text reviews and ratings to customer photos and videos to all types of influencer content – from any source.

Marketers and ecommerce leaders can easily combine their user-generated content with text ratings and reviews on product display pages, inspiration galleries, emails, digital ads, and any other channel along the customer journey – with no internal technical resources required. This software partnership integrates ratings and reviews with UGC data feeds so mutual customers can save on implementation time.

Both Pixlee and TurnTo were built with ease of use and scalability in mind. Pixlee CEO Kyle Wong said, "Brands today deeply understand the value of authentic marketing at scale. At Pixlee, we have built a transformative software platform for visual content created by a brand's community: its customers, influencers, and employees. With dozens of joint customers already, Pixlee and TurnTo see this partnership as the logical combination of all things photo and video with text ratings and reviews."

The combined offering of two best-in-class platforms provides the most comprehensive product capabilities to amplify the voice of the customer including:

Ratings and reviews

Visual reviews

Community Q&A

Shoppable Instagram and social media content

Influencer management

Checkout comments

Seller ratings

Community Management

"One of the biggest opportunities for authentic brand marketing is the convergence of customers' opinions in ratings and reviews along with pictures and videos," said George Eberstadt, CEO and founder of TurnTo. "We've put together a partnership that lets brands completely rely on our joint efforts to satisfy their growing customer and influencer content needs from all sources. We believe this partnership will allow for never-before-seen product releases that will revolutionize 'Customer-Powered Commerce' for years to come."

